Live: Champions Trophy, IND v SA: India bowlers keep South Africa’s openers in check

South Africa score their first boundary in six overs. Relieve a little bit of pressure. It’s de kock who spiled a fine over by Ashwin by finding the gap off the last delivery.

After 12 overs, South Africa 48/0, de Kock 28*, Amla 15*.

India’s pacers continue to bowl a tight line. Something’s got to give here. South Africa ambling on at a run-rate of 3.72.

After 11 overs, South Africa 41/0. De Kock 23*, Amla 13*.

10th over: R Ashwin is brought into the attack. Bowls a tight over giving away just two runs.

After 10 overs, South Africa 35/0. De Kock 20*, Amla 11*.



This Ashwin's first game of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

Runs have dried up for the South Africa in the past few overs. The openers are happy to sit back.

After 9 overs, South Africa 33/0. De Kock 19*, Amla 11*.

India can’t afford to allow South Africa mount a big total. Their track-record while chasing against the Proteas does not read well.

India's last 8 ODIs while chasing against South Africa:



Lost

Lost

Lost

N/R

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost



Last won chasing in Jan 2011. #CT17 #INDvSA — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 11, 2017

Subdued start for SA. They are not looking to attack the Indian bowlers, preferring instead to sit back and focus on the ones and twos.

After 8 overs, South Africa 30/0. De Kock 17*, Amla 10*.

India’s pacers have not allowed the South Africa openers to run a muck. But, they can’t risk them settling down either.

After 7 overs, South Africa 29/0. De Kock 17*, Amla 10*

India’s Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi is at the Oval. The tennis puns are not far behind, it appears.

South Africa’s openers have made a steady start. De Kock (16*) and Amla (8*), getting into the groove. India need a breakthrough.

After 6 overs, South Africa 26/0.

After 4 overs, South Africa 16/0.

Amla has been a man in form. He has scored 271 runs in his last five ODIs, including a century in the opening game of the Champions Trophy.

3rd over: India come close to sending opener Hashim Amla back to the pavilion. There was a chance of a run-out, but Kohli, who came running in from mid-off, failed to make a clean throw towards the stumps. Amla was well short of the mark.

The fortunes of both teams could depend a lot on how their skippers perform today. The Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mates had a good laugh ahead of the toss. It’ll be interesting to see how the dynamic works between them on the field.

#INDvSA the best thing of the match is watching these 2..... pic.twitter.com/vS5B82rECa — The Harshyl 😎 (@HarshilRawal) June 11, 2017

Sedate start to the game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a tight opening over.

South Africa 3/0 after 1 over.

It is partly cloudy in London, but there is no rain forecast today. A result is imperative as both sides vie for a place in the semi-finals.

ODI record

Played: 76

India won: 28

South Africa won: 45

Former India coach Ravi Shastri isn’t too pleased with the team management’s decision to drop Umesh Yadav to accommodate Ashwin. Speaking in the pre-game show, Shastri stated, a better option would have been to bring Ashwin in place of a batsman, rather than going into the game with “one bowler short”.

Ravi Shastri was replaced by current India coach Anil Kumble. Photo: AFP

Playing XI’s

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

TOSS: India have won the toss and chosen to field.

R Ashwin comes into the playing XI in place of Umesh Yadav

Ashwin was warming the bench for India's first two games in the Champions Trophy. He finally gets a chance today. Can he deliver? Photo: AFP

India are heading into the game on back of a shock seven-wicket defeat at the hands of an unfancied Sri Lanka.

Skipper Kohli has made all the positive noises ahead of today’s game. Will it work for India? Now, that’s different thing altogether.

India’s premier off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin may be back in the mix after being dropped in the first two games and South Africa batting coach Neil McKenzie feels that the tweaker would be a preferred choice against his team.

With three left-handers in Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy and David Miller in the top six, it is imperative that Ashwin who can turn the ball away, would get a look in.

The team that wins on Sunday, will qualify for the semi-finals.