‘A tribute to Pakistan’: Twitter has a laugh at South Africa after two run-outs

Seriously, what is it about South Africa and global cricketing tournaments?

It all seemed good. The start was a little sluggish from Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla in their must-win match against India in the Champions Trophy. But Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers had picked up the pace and were looking good at 140/2 in just 28 overs.

And then this happened at the Oval on Sunday.

Big wicket! Pandya with the throw, ABdV with the dive, but Dhoni with the gloves gets his man.#INDvSA Live: https://t.co/9i8luziB63 pic.twitter.com/RFjWmySRes — TheField (@thefield_in) June 11, 2017

Now, he may be Mr 360 and the No 1 ranked batsman in One-Day International cricket but AB de Villiers is not new to this. He has a reputation for finding ways to run himself out especially in pressure situations.

Only Inzamam-ul-Haq has been run out more times than AB de Villiers in ICC events! #CT17 #INDvSA — Nikhil Mane 🏏🇦🇺 (@nikhiltait) June 11, 2017

Most times dismissed run-out in ICC ODI tournaments:



9 - Inzamam-ul-Haq

7 - AB de Villiers*

7 - Rahul Dravid #INDvSA #CT17 — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 11, 2017

But as the celebrations started for Indian fans, it soon made way for more hilarity. That run-out was overtaken by THIS:

The two Protea batsman in the above photo are Faf du Plessis and David Miller. The former turned a ball back to third-man, called and bailed out, only to see his partner Miller join him at the other end. It was, frankly, a terrible throw by Jasprit Bumrah. The ball missed Dhoni, went to the other end where Kohli took the bails off .The third umpire had to be called to figure out who was dismissed. Spoiler alert: it was Miller.

And right on cue, the jokes started.

Running between the wickets.



You are doing it wrong. pic.twitter.com/zGU8XRhXVC — Faf du Run Out (@DennisCricket_) June 11, 2017

And now... They will be caring. Wow... Only South Africa can do this. #INDvSA #CT17 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 11, 2017

Unfortunately it ooks that way mate, can't believe those last 2 panic run outs ! Horrific cricket from SA & in particular du Plessis buddy https://t.co/t5ZgmMWAlJ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 11, 2017

Pressure does to South Africa what India does to Pakistan... No big game temperament... just so mentally fragile!! #CT17 #INDvSA — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 11, 2017

What on earth is going on?

Do India even need bowlers to get out South Africa? :/

Is this a joke? :/#INDvSA #CT17 — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) June 11, 2017

South Africa are racing home! pic.twitter.com/tmT5VUn85R — Dave Bird (@BardDave) June 11, 2017

That moment when you look up and see your batting partner next to you at the same end #INDvSA #CT17 pic.twitter.com/a5JNqwsP3e — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 11, 2017

Of course, there was a gentle dig at the only other team in international cricket who could pull off anything similar...

'Hey South Africa! Been there done that many times.' Pakistan #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/0c0cpROue7 — SIR .. (@SirJohnRoe) June 11, 2017

We did it better pic.twitter.com/m5hMCWNVW5 — Saad Farrukh (@Imsaadfarrukh) June 11, 2017

as Inzy said to Wasim Akram: Bhai Jaan, aap yahan??? https://t.co/81OV7fdG2x — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 11, 2017

I don't need to outrun the throw, I just need to outrun you 😂😂 https://t.co/lATnJ8uRfX — raja ganapathy (@ganraja) June 11, 2017

And obviously it’s South Africa. That dreaded “C” word isn’t too far away. Especially when you put in a performance like this.

South Africa putting up the pressure on their own, once again choking? Seems like, flurry of wickets for India #INDvSA #CT17 — Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) June 11, 2017

How are South Africa meant to choke in a semi final playing like this? — Faf du Run Out (@DennisCricket_) June 11, 2017

Fittingly, the innings ended with a return of the common theme of the day. Run and out.

Kohli with throw. Tahir with the dive. And Dhoni with the run-out.



Implosion complete by South Africa.#INDvSA https://t.co/9i8luziB63 pic.twitter.com/7ufr59gYMP — TheField (@thefield_in) June 11, 2017

After that, there was only one thing you could really say...