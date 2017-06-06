world athletics

Retiring Bolt the ‘Ali of Athletics’, says World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe

Coe said Bolt, who has the world record in both the 100m and 200m, can retire in peace knowing that he gave it his all for 15 years.

by 
AFP

World athletics chief Sebastian Coe says Usain Bolt will retire as the Muhammad Ali of track and field, hanging up his spikes as the greatest sprinter of all time.

Coe was at Kingston’s National Stadium on Saturday to watch Bolt run his last race on Jamaican soil before he retires at the World Championships in London.

In an interview with AFP on Sunday, International Association of Athletics Federations chief Coe said he had been determined to pay homage to Bolt as his glittering career begins its victory lap.

“Just instinctively you knew it was going to be a big moment,” Coe said. “This is where his home is. I sense people here recognized that there was going to be an outpouring of emotion and warmth last night which I just wanted to witness. And what was fascinating is those people who came up to me who had flown in from other continents to be here. People instinctively knew that they were going to witness something that was going to be special and unique, and it was.”

Bolt duly delivered a 100m victory in 10.03 seconds for a sea of 30,000 fans bedecked in yellow and green. Coe said Bolt will retire from the sport as the greatest sprinter of all-time, a rare athlete who transcended his sport and appealed across the sporting spectrum after dominating at three consecutive Olympic games.

“He has not just reached the level he has in terms of global presence because of three back-to-back Olympic Games or because of the world records,” said Coe, who set eight world records in middle-distance track events, including three in the span of 41 days in 1979.

“He has a charisma that I haven’t seen in my sport in my lifetime other than with Ali and I put them in the same category. When Ali went we had the same conversations. But along came Sugar Ray Leonard and Floyd Maywether, Roberto Duran and Manny Pacquiao . We had great great fighters. But have they soared to the level of the great Ali, no,” said Coe.

“But they kept the sport exciting and fresh. You can’t take away the massive social contribution Jesse Owens made in 1936 and you can’t argue with the extraordinary contributions other sprinters have made. But there is only one guy sitting at the top of the heap and you wouldn’t have a split jury on that,” he added.

This may be Bolt’s last race in Jamaica but he has a couple more events before he caps his brilliant career by running the 100m in Worlds which goes from August 4-13.

National treasure 

“He is going to come to the World Championships and yes that is a fitting place for him to end his career considering what he has done globally,” said Coe. “But you only have to spend a few moments with Usain to know that this is where he will forever be emotionally anchored.”

Coe said as a former Olympic gold medal winner in the 1,500m he can understand why Bolt would want to bow out now. “He probably has instinctively realized this is the right moment. There comes a point at which the candle flickers a bit,” he said. “No athlete wants to be asked the question why didn’t you retire sooner?”

Coe said Bolt, who has the world record in both the 100m and 200m, can retire in peace knowing that he gave it his all for 15 years.

“Sit back think about it. You are just into your 30s and you have won three Olympics Games back to back, you broke the world records and so maybe there is not a lot left to accomplish. He is also comfortable in his own skin. He will always be a national treasure and that is just enough, just enough.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

by 

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images

Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.