French Open 2017

After French Open heroics, Nadal turns his focus to Wimbledon

Nadal lost his last four visits to Wimbledon with defeats coming against opponents outside the top 100.

by 
Stefan Wermuth/ Reuters

Rafael Nadal will resume his bittersweet relationship with Wimbledon buoyed by his record-breaking French Open but wary of the traps which have ensnared him at the All England Club.

The 31-year-old Spaniard routed Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros on Sunday 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to become the first man in history to win the same major 10 times.

That took him to 15 Grand Slam titles, one ahead of Pete Sampras and just three behind the 18 of old rival Roger Federer. Next up on the Slam list in three weeks’ time is Wimbledon where Nadal was champion in 2008 and 2010 and runner-up in 2006, 2007 and 2011.

However, his last four visits have all ended with defeats to opponents outside the top 100.

“It’s a while since I didn’t play a very good Wimbledon. It’s true that after 2012 what happened with my knees has made it tougher and tougher to compete on grass. That’s the reality,” said Nadal.

Injury forced him to skip Wimbledon in 2009 and 2016 while the years 2012-2015 saw him lose to Lukas Rosol (world ranked 100), Steve Darcis (135), Nick Kyrgios (144) and Dustin Brown (102). In that spell, a fourth round run in 2014 was his best effort.

Nadal admits that if he suffers a new problem with his knees on the Wimbledon grass, where the lower bounce of the ball piles more pressure on the legs and joints, then his visit to London may again be short-lived.

“I love grass, everybody knows, and it’s a surface that I really enjoyed a lot playing on. And I missed playing at Wimbledon,” said Nadal. “So I hope that my knees hold well and I can have the preparation that I really need and the preparation that I want. So if that happens, why not? If I have pain in the knees, then I know from experience that it’s almost impossible. Because I need to feel strong and have low, powerful legs to play well in Wimbledon. If I don’t feel that, then probably my chances are not there, no? But if I am healthy and I am able to have the right preparation and feel healthy during Wimbledon, then probably gonna have my chances to play well.”

Nadal’s resurgence is one of the tennis storylines of 2017 along with the similar rejuvenation of Federer who defeated him in the Australian Open final in January. Before his title triumph on Sunday, his most recent Grand Slam title came in Paris in 2014 and he admitted that there were doubts over whether or not he’d recover his former powers.

“I have doubts every day but that’s good as it makes me work hard with more intensity,” he said. “You have to be humble and accept that you have to work to improve things. I have doubts today, I had doubts in the last three years, I will have doubts in a few days. Life is never clear. If you have no doubts, then you are very arrogant. I am not an arrogant person.”

After winning his ninth Roland Garros and 14th major in 2014, Nadal’s best performance at the Slams was two quarter-final spots.

His world ranking slipped as low as 10 in 2015 and his 2016 French Open was ended prematurely after the second round by a wrist injury. But he dominated the clay court season this year with titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.

He lost just one match on clay while his win on Sunday took his Paris record to a staggering 79 wins and just two losses. That series of success started in 2005 with a maiden French Open win and Nadal admitted he was surprised to still be playing.

“In 2005, I thought in 2017 I’d be fishing on my boat in Mallorca. I didn’t really think I’d have such a long career and win so many tournaments,” he added.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

by 

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images

Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.