Champions Trophy 2017

I'm always a fan of that unpredictable tag: Mohammad Hafeez ahead of Sri Lanka clash

Pakistan face Sri Lanka at Cardiff on Monday with winner progressing to the semi-final of the Champions Trophy.

by 
RANDY BROOKS/ AFP

Mohammad Hafeez has no problems with Pakistan being known as “unpredictable”, saying he “loves” the tag that is so often applied to the team.

The Pakistan all-rounder is set to feature in a virtual Champions Trophy quarter-final against Sri Lanka when the two sides meet for the concluding Group B match in Cardiff on Monday.

Whichever team wins will advance into the semi-finals of an event featuring the world’s top eight one-day international teams, with the losers eliminated from the ‘mini World Cup’.

The cliche that you can never be sure which Pakistan team will turn up is one the current side have embraced at this tournament.

Their campaign started with a miserable 124-run thrashing by arch-rivals and title-holders India, which saw Pakistan utterly outplayed in all aspects of the game to the dismay of their fans at a packed Edgbaston.

But just three days later they went from zeroes to heroes when they returned to the Birmingham ground to beat South Africa, the world’s top-ranked ODI side by 19 runs on Duckworth/Lewis.

Once again there was much talk of the “unpredictable Pakistan”.

‘Aggressive’

But Hafeez, a veteran of 187 ODIs, told reporters in Cardiff on Sunday: “To be honest, I’m always a fan of that tag, that we’re an unpredictable team. As a team, we’re always very aggressive. Yes, we had some of the days which were not nice, and I think the first game was one of those where we all tried our level-best but things didn’t work for us,” the 36-year-old As far as Hafeez is concerned, the team’s reputation dates back to Pakistan’s remarkable 1992 World Cup campaign. They were bowled out for just 74 by England in a group match in Adelaide before rain spared Pakistan a defeat that would have stopped them getting to the semi-finals.

As it was, under the inspiring captaincy of legendary all-rounder Imran Khan, who promised his team would “fight like cornered tigers”, Pakistan made it all the way to the final where, with left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram in brilliant form, they beat England by 22 runs in Melbourne.

It remains the only time Pakistan have won the World Cup and Hafeez said that was where they picked up the “unpredictable” tag.

“If you see the history of Pakistan cricket from there till now, we’re always unpredictable,” he said. “We have the talent, but still you never know when it comes. That’s something the opposition always think about. They never take us lightly.”

Hafeez believes the winner takes all nature of Monday’s match will suit Pakistan.

“The situation in front of us is very clear – we have to win the game, everything else is just irrelevant,” he said. This year has seen Hafeez again contributing with ball as well as bat, having remodelled his action after a period of suspension for an illegal delivery.

“I was missing that part of the game because that was something (bowling) that I really wanted to do whenever I played cricket,” he explained. “It’s more enjoyable for myself and also it’s working for the team. That is always great.”

top-order batsman and off-spinner added. “And the next game, like it was a totally different team effort. As a team, we are always like that, and I love that tag always.”

Pakistan’s unrivalled ability to go from the simply awful to the sublime has long been a feature of their play.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

by 

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images

Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.