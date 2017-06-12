Champions Trophy 2017

Against South Africa, Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah proved they’re not one-trick ponies

The success of Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar came from a keen understanding of the situation

by 
AFP

Hashim Amla is one of the most fluent batsmen in world cricket. He isn’t the kind to get stuck on a score, thanks to those wonderfully supple wrists that deflect the ball into gaps for ones and twos when the boundary is hard to find.

Quinton de Kock hates being tied down. He has every shot in the book, loves the aerial route and has a clarity of mind that allows him to hit the good balls to the fence.

And yet, against India, this pair managed only 35 runs in the first 10 over, and 71 in 17 before they were separated. Just how did India, for want of a better word, choke, the flow of runs?

On almost any given day, if you had to pick two opening bowlers from the Indian squad at the Champions Trophy, you would go with Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav. Or you might try R Ashwin at one end. Virat Kohli, instead, operated with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

To say this pair were operating out of their comfort zone would be an understatement. Bhuvneshwar is an out-and-out swing bowler, and the ball has not deviated in this tournament. Bumrah is a death-overs specialist, yorkers his stock in trade and here he was with the new ball.

The key to their success was a quick grasp of the conditions, and switching to a defensive yet not negative mode of operation. For Bumrah, this meant pulling the length back, allowing that freakish straight-arm action of his to generate awkward bounce. Television does little justice to the manner in which Bumrah gets the ball to go after pitching. Commentators like to call this bowling a heavy ball, and you can see why. While other bowlers kiss the surface and the ball seems to skid on, Bumrah’s deliveries seem to take off after hitting the deck.

“When the conditions favour the batsman and the pitch is also true, you can’t really pitch the ball up and hope for swing. You have to contain,” explained Bumrah. “Even if you don’t pick up wickets, you can build pressure and help the person at the other end get a breakthrough.

Bhuvneshwar echoed Bumrah’s philosophy when asked how he was coping with the lack of swing in English conditions. “It’s difficult. The only thing you have to change is length. Everyone is bowling a bit ‘back’, compared to what they normally bowl,” said Bhuvneshwar. “Generally we always go for wickets in the first 10 overs when the ball swings, but now we look to contain them and then take wickets when pressure builds.”

If creating pressure was the name of the game, it certainly helped that India’s fielding was of the highest quality. The men in the circle were constantly on the ball, allowing the bowlers to stick to a line and length and drastically reducing the batsmen’s chances of rotating the strike.

What helped greatly was the fact that every time an opportunity presented itself, even if not via bat, in terms of a catch, India’s fielders rose to the occasion, pulling off run outs that pegged South Africa back. So much so that Kohli conceded that this was one of those rare occasions when India won a game on the back of their fielding.

“Yeah, could you say that,” said Kohli, while explaining how Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar set things up. “The pressure was built by the bowlers, and that I think resulted in those breakthroughs that we got in the field. It’s important to grab those opportunities.Before going out, we had a chat in the huddle and I said that I wanted to see everyone’s intensity go up, and that a conscious effort we have to make individually in such a big game, you need to start well.”

If the fielding was a result of increased intensity, the success of Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar came from a keen understanding of the situation, an evolution from bowling only one style of delivery and having the skill to adapt. “We don’t focus on that when you get labelled as death bowler or a swing bowler. You always try to contribute whenever you are given the ball,” said Bumrah. “You have to bowl according to the situation, be it at the death or in the beginning. We stuck to our plans and bowled good hard lengths. That was the basic plan. It was a good day and it all worked out for us.”

To say it was a good day was putting it mildly. After all, India’s batting often wins them matches, but it is not every day that two young bowlers step up to the plate as competently as the two Bs did.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

by 

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images

Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.