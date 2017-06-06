TENNIS

I wouldn’t have had a chance against Rafa Nadal in the French Open, says Roger Federer

The Swiss skipped the entire clay season in a bid to refresh himself for the grass-court events.

by 
Matt Hazlett/ BNP Paribas Open

Eighteen-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer said that he wouldn’t have stood a chance against Rafael Nadal in the French Open had he participated in the tournament. Federer skipped the entire clay-court season this year in a bid to refresh himself for the grass events following a long hard-court season. After missing most of the second half of the 2016 season, the Swiss began 2017 with a bang, winning the Australian Open and the Sunshine Double – Indian Wells and Miami Open Masters.

Federer beat Nadal in the final of the 2017 Australian Open to claim his 18th Major, but the current world No 5 said that he “wouldn’t have had a chance” against Nadal had the two squared off in the final of the French Open. “...not the way my clay court tennis is,” he said, addressing a press conference. “I said before that Rafa is going to absolutely destroy the clay court season.”

Apart from clinching his 10th French Open title on Sunday, Nadal won three tournaments on clay this season – Monte Carlo Masters, Madrid Masters, and the Barcelona Open. In the final at Roland Garros, the Spaniard thrashed third seed Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1. “I really felt for Stan during the Paris final,” Federer said. “It’s absolutely gigantic how Nadal just did his own thing there.”

Federer is participating in the Mercedes Cup at Stuttgart, which will be his first tournament since winning the Miami Open at the beginning of April. He will later participate in the Halle Open before Wimbledon begins on July 3. “Obviously, Wimbledon is my big goal of the season,” he said, adding that Nadal’s win at Roland Garros “won’t change that”.

Not focused on rankings

Nadal’s win in Paris boosted his ranking to No 2 in the world, while Federer’s break dropped the Swiss one rung to fifth. However, the Swiss said that he’s not bothered too much about the rankings. “After the strong clay court season, Rafael Nadal is now way ahead,” he said. “It’s absolutely not my focus. If there were a showdown in the fall [with Nadal], all the better. But I think Rafa is also not constantly looking at the world rankings, but is instead just trying to win as many tournaments as possible.”

The 35-year-old said he is “refreshed and injury free”, and good to go for the grass-court season. “I think I achieved the level of practice champion over the last weeks and months,” he said. “Finally, I can play tournaments again. I’m so looking forward to that.”

Federer said he won’t be changing too much of his game for the “short and very intensive” grass season. “The biggest change would be to just rely on serve-and-volley now,” he said. “I think I’m more dangerous when I mix my game with good services, volleys and strong play from the base line. It’ll feel a bit different in Wimbledon. Just because of the size of the courts and the grass there. Grass court tennis mostly means reacting. I like to think of myself as being pretty good at anticipating.”

He added, “After my break, I have to work on those things becoming naturally for me again. How do you fend off a break ball? How do you get a break ball? I’ll have to adapt to that again. I have high hopes, though, that I’ll play well in Stuttgart already.”

Federer added that he has stopped playing any “dangerous sports” such as skiing and football as he grew older since “the risk of getting injured is just too big”. “I take care to have enough time to regenerate,” he said. “That’s good for the body... The back is good, the knee is good. I just have to take care to get enough sleep, with the kids and all the other things happening. That’s the most important thing for me.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

by 

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images

Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.