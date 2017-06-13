Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was fined 20% of his match fee on Monday after his team was deemed to have been one over short of their target when bowling against Sri Lanka in their Champions Trophy match in Cardiff. The other players in the team were fined 10% of their match fee.

A release from the International Cricket Council said, “Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Sarfraz Ahmed’s side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.”

It added, “In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount”.

Pakistan qualified to the semi-finals of the tournament with a thrilling three-wicket win over Sri Lanka.