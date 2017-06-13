Bangladesh’s left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman on Tuesday remained optimistic about his team’s chances against India on Thursday when the two teams meet in Edgbaston in the Champions Trophy semi-final.

“There is no end to improving. My cutters are more effective back home. It is not working that well here, but I am still trying,” said Mustafizur, according to PTI. “We have reached the semifinals...With a semi-final against India in the offing, everyone is in high spirits. I hope that something good will happen. I always try to execute what I am thinking about and I try to give my best.”

The left-arm pacer rose to the limelight by bagging five-wicket hauls in two consecutive matches against India in a series in 2015. However, the 21-year-old is yet to light up the Champions Trophy and has taken only one wicket in three matches.

The other semi-final in the tournament will be contested by England and Pakistan at the Oval on Wednesday. The final will be held on Sunday at the same venue.