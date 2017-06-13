India captain Virat Kohli scaled to the top of the International Cricket Council’s Men’s One-Day International batting rankings, pipping South Africa skipper AB de Villiers from the top spot, stated a release from the game’s governing body on Tuesday.

Kohli entered the ongoing Champions Trophy 22 points behind De Villiers and 19 behind Australia’s David Warner. However, a couple of match-winning knocks – 81 not out against arch-rivals Pakistan and 76 not out against South Africa – took him to the top of the pile.

He now has a slender one-point lead over second-placed Warner, and could potentially play two more games in the Champions Trophy. India play Bangladesh in the semi-final of the tournament on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India opener Shikhar Dhawan made his way back into the top 10, jumping five places, after amassing scores of 68 against Pakistan, 125 against Sri Lanka and 78 against South Africa in the group stages.

Hazlewood soars

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood, for the first time in his career, rose to the top of the bowlers’ charts on the back of solid displays in the Champions Trophy, despite his side crashing out at the group stage.

The medium-pacer picked up a career-best 6/52 against New Zealand in a game that was washed out by rain. Hazlewood dislodged South Africans Kagiso Rabada – who had briefly risen to the top – and Imran Tahir. This is the first time since October 2015 that an Australian has taken the No 1 spot in the ODI bowling rankings.

India can also become the top-ranked ODI team if they defend their Champions Trophy title on June 18.