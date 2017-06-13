India’s Satyendra Singh finished eighth in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event on the final day of competitions at the ISSF World Cup, PTI reported.

Satyendra gave a good account of himself, shooting a score of 1173 to qualify for the eight-man final, in an event considered to be one of the most gruelling among all the shooting disciplines. \

This was his first ever World Cup final appearance and by far his best ever qualification score.

However, Satyendra was the first to be eliminated in the final on a score of 396.7 after 40 shots.

Istvan Peni of Hungary won the gold medal with a final round score of 458.4, while Zicheng Hui of China bagged the silver and Tomasz Bartnik of Poland settled for the bronze.

Satyendra’s compatriot and Olympian Sanjeev Rajput could only manage a score of 1157 in qualifying to bow out in 45th place.

A total of 430 athletes from 45 countries competed for medals at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol here and China topped the medals tally with a total of eight medals out of 30, including four out of 10 gold medals.