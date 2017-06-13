India’s ace cueist Sourav Kothari, lashed out at the national federation for not doing enough to promote the sport in the country, reported PTI.

“It’s a very sad story in India at the moment. We have not done enough to promote the sport, involving in petty issues, politics and short term gains,” he said without naming anyone from the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India.

The former national champion’s biggest grumble was the authorities did little to include it in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

India had bagged one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Guangzhou Asiad after the CWG and Kothari said it’s an event where they are assured of three-four medals. “I don’t know but something somewhere is missing. We are not doing enough to bring it back. People need to act together,” Kothari said.

He hoped that cuesport is back in the 2022 Asian Games in China where it’s a very popular sport. Echoing Kothari’s views, Brijesh Damani, who had won a team silver at the Asian Games, “I fully agree... I’ve some fond memories of the Asiad.”

Kothari further cited example of kabaddi which has soared in popularity after the launch of Pro Kabaddi. “If kabaddi can be taken to a different level why not cue sports? There has to be a concerted effort. But here people have their own agenda, that has to stop.”

“It’s high time that there’s accountability which is missing at various levels of administration. It’s very tough for players to fight against administration,” Kothari told reporters on the sidelines of the announcement of Bengal Premier League Snooker. Kothari said the BSFI should aim to unearth talents and create heroes.

“Unfortunately it’s not happening. How much can two-three people do to promote the sport.” Urging India to follow China model, Kothari said: “They are churning out players like a machine.”

In the same vein, Kothari went on to praise BSFI president PVK Mohan for organising professional snooker.