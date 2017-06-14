Legendary Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara scored the 100th century of his professional career in Surrey’s One-Day Cup quarter-final win over Yorkshire at Headingley on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old, who will retire from first-class cricket at the end of the season, made 121 out of a total of 313-7.

Yorkshire came up short in their run chase as they closed on 289-9 to lose by 24 runs. Sangakkara’s 39th one-day hundred adds to his 61 in first-class matches, 38 of which came in Test matches for Sri Lanka.

Sangakkara, who retired from international cricket in 2015, will quit first-class cricket after this season. However, he has had an amazing run with the bat scoring eight centuries this season in all formats. Sangakkara has enjoyed a fruitful run in the County Championship Division One, averaging 90.60 in six matches. The left-hander has scored 45,529 runs in all forms of cricket.