Indian Football

One second at a time: Reliving Sunil Chhetri’s mesmerising wonder goal against Kyrgyzstan

It was one of the memorable goals scored by the Indian talisman, in a match which boosted India’s chances of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup.

by 
AIFF Media

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium, like it so often has in the years recently gone by, was the scene of a gritty Indian football triumph. This time, it wasn’t the hometown club, Bengaluru FC, giving the fans something to cheer about but the Blue Tigers who notched up a crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifying win over Kyrgyzstan.

The protagonist was a different matter altogether and a familiar one at that. If Sunil Chhetri’s goal against Myanmar was Mastercard class, then this was truly priceless.

In the game against Myanmar, Chhetri started the move off 60 yards from goal before slamming it past the keeper off an Udanta Singh pass. Kyrgyzstan were much more focused on shutting him down, with two to three men on the Indian skipper at all times, forcing the home team’s play to go through other channels.

Here, he didn’t have the pace of injured Udanta or the substituted Jackichand Singh to help him stretch the play so Chhetri took matters into his own hands. Kyrgyzstan, building up for one of their numerous attacks, had an innocuous loss of ball possession just outside the opposition box. Innocuous, or so it would seem.

One second had passed after 68 minutes had been completed, when Chhetri picked up the ball approximately 75 to 80 yards from the Kyrgyz goal. With his back to the goal, he swivelled and let the ball go past him before stroking it forward.

Barely two more seconds had passed before a Kyrgyz player tried to take him out rather cynically, lunging forward expecting to crash into the man with the yellow armband only for Chhetri to stroke the ball forward and a little jump ensured that he had avoided the first challenge.

At this point, it seemed like he had overhit the ball by a tiny fraction as the next challenge came flying in on 68:04 as the alarm bells had started ringing in the Kyrgyz camp. This one too was evaded, as a slight nudge from Chhetri and another subsequent jump saw him and the ball go in separate directions before he met up with the ball near half-way line.

The Kyrgyz, at this point, were going full throttle at his legs as a third tackle almost did take him out and for a nanosecond, it did feel like the Indian captain would lose his balance but he remained upright before composing himself and passing it to Jeje Lalpekhlua, playing on the shoulder of the last defender, on the right.

Post dodging three fierce sliding tackles, a path had opened up for India and its captain on 68:06 as the whole stadium held its breath in anticipation of what was to follow.

On 68:09, a slide-rule pass from Jeje would have been what conventional wisdom had dictated the Mizo striker to take as the logical next step. The man from Hnahthial, has seen a lot of national team responsibility fall on his shoulders in the last 24 months, but he was having none of that ‘wisdom’ as he nonchalantly dinked it over his marker’s shoulder.

Ten seconds after picking the ball in his own half, Chhetri was there as the ball looped in the air, falling for what seemed like an eternity with the Secunderabad-born sniper watching the dip of the ball as it was only him and Matiash in the final duel.

Eleventh second, and there was only ever going to be one winner. The ball was where it belonged, in the far corner of the net. With Matiash scrambling, the most important right foot in all of India summoned up all the rotational torque that it needed to do what it has done for the past 12 years – to keep them relevant and to keep em’ fighting.

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.