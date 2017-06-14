Champions Trophy, 1st semi-final, Live: No Amir, Pakistan elect to field against England

England are in the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy. Not many would have bet against that. Over the last few months, they have played fearless cricket. As hosts, they’ve displayed dominance beating Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia in imperious style to rightfully make the semi-finals as the only unbeaten team in the top four.

But few would have expected their opponents to be mercurial, unpredictable Pakistan. Especially after that dispiriting, crushing 124-run loss against arch-rivals India. They were written off, lampooned and then obviously, Pakistan had to turn things around. That they did with a supreme bowling performance aided by rain against South Africa, followed by a bumbling but heart-stopping chase against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Against England in the semi-finals though, Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Pakistani captain, has his work cut out. Eoin Morgan’s team look strong in all departments and they’ll be hungry for that long-awaited ODI global title.

Live:

2.50 pm: Who is Rumman Raees? Bustling left-arm pacer. And with an understated celebration to match!

Play

Also read, Pakistan’s new opening sensation Fakhar Zaman tells Saj Sadiq that there’s no pressure on Pakistan as they are underdogs.

2.40 pm: One victory for Pakistan already. Sarfaraz Ahmed wins the toss. Pakistan will bowl first.

Toss. Sarfaraz wins it. Pakistan will bowl. No Amir because of back spasm. Rumman Raees replaces him. #ENGvPAK

Live: https://t.co/QIkQsOF3xZ pic.twitter.com/5sRyA2Rqts — TheField (@thefield_in) June 14, 2017

“We have to play a positive brand of cricket to defeat Pakistan,” says Sarfaraz. And as expected, Mohammad Amir missed out because of a back spasm. A like-for-like replacement, left-arm pacer Rumman Raees replaces him.

Eoin Morgan isn’t too fussed. “We’d have batted first. This tournament shows that setting a target is not a bad idea in Cardiff. To play against an unpredictable team like Pakistan, you need to plan as if they’ll play at their best”. No Jason Roy on top of the order, Jonny Bairstow takes his place.

2.20 pm: This may not be great news for Pakistan. Amir was part of that burst with Junaid Khan against Sri Lanka which turned things around.

Amir has a back spasm,he is doubtful to play today. Rumman Raees could be his replacement. #PakVEng — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) June 14, 2017

And this will make England even happier. Why do they look favourites? Because they’ve ticked every box, as Vinayakk pointed out after the win against New Zealand.

But the real takeaway from the win against New Zealand was how the English bowlers stepped up. As prolific as their batsmen have been in recent past, the bowlers were seen as the one chink in their armour. When they ended up conceding 305 to Bangladesh in the first match, that point was reiterated. To make matters worse, Chris Woakes limped out of the Champions Trophy campaign mid way through that match. But, under admittedly more helpful conditions, Kane Williamson and Co found out that this England attack is more than capable on their day. Jake Ball, Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood barely gave an inch to the Kiwi batsmen. Captain Morgan spoke after the match about his team learned their lesson from the first half of the match, realising that the full ball had no merit with short straight boundaries in Cardiff. So, despite the windy conditions, the bowlers refrained from bowling full, resorting to hitting the deck instead.

Pakistan...where to start? So much has been written about them. They were told that they had become timid house cats, a fall from their famous “cornered tigers” tag of 1992, after the loss against India. Then, we realised that there is no point analysing their cricket after the win against South Africa. Finally, they even made Sri Lanka do a Pakistan!

Perhaps that is the secret of Pakistan cricket. Impossible to analyse. Mostly painful to watch. But magical with its beauty on that rare occasion.

2.00 pm: Good day and welcome to the reunion of the 1947 batch. Or, at least, that’s what they are calling the Champions Trophy semi-final line-up!

It's from whatsapp: A 1947 Reunion for #ChampionsTrophy semifinalists - England, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh 😜 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 13, 2017

Staying on that theme, will the Empire strike back? Well, Pakistan are here at Cardiff to find out:

And forget 1947, they’ll probably be looking for a rerun of 1992.