Indian hockey

Hockey World League: Defensive woes, waning old guard biggest challenge for injury-hit India

Sreejesh’s absence had already hurt India’s resources to guard their goal, and Rupinder’s injury will seriously dent the team’s chances in London.

by 
Hockey India

From Ipoh to London, the shift in India’s squad is very clear. The testing approach at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup is slowly moving to an established one. With only tried-and-tested youngsters and a forced change under the post, India landed first in Germany and are now in the English capital for the FIH Hockey World League (HWL) semifinals.

Top grade hockey returns to the 2012 Olympic venue, the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, where India – albeit assured of a place in the HWL Finals as hosts later this year – will try to finish as high as possible in their continuous endeavour to break into the top three of FIH rankings.

The three debutants who played in Ipoh gave way to the experienced SK Uthappa, Satbir Singh and Ramandeep Singh. However, Uthappa unfortunately had to return home due to some family emergency. A replacement was not sought for the three-nation invitational in Düsseldorf. However, midfielder Sumit, who made his senior team debut at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, has been called up in his place for the HWL semis.

Defender Rupinder Pal Singh is sidelined by a hamstring injury and will sit out of the HWL semis. Rupinder will be replaced by defender Jasjit Singh Kular, who also doubles up as a dragflicker for the team.

The most telling change, however, will be seen in the Indian post with PR Sreejesh still unavailable after the injury he suffered in Ipoh. He has been replaced by Vikas Dahiya, with Akash Chikte the other goalkeeper in the squad.

Midfielder Manpreet Singh will continue to lead in Sreejesh’s absence, with Chinglensana Singh elevated as his deputy.

Ahead of the HWL, the squad tested its machinery against the likes of Rio Olympics silver medalists Belgium and hosts Germany in Düsseldorf. Hockey India (HI) couldn’t have prepared a better European itinerary for its squad, with four internationals against two teams ranked higher. But a lone win from these four games left a few questions unanswered, which opponents like the Netherlands in India’s pool will try to expose.

Can India shore up its defence?

Sreejesh’s absence had already hurt India’s resources to guard their goal, and now Rupinder’s injury will seriously dent the team’s chances in London.

Rupinder, along with Kothajit Singh, had been assigned the responsibility of shepherding India’s defence that showed a few cracks in Düsseldorf, often conceding under last-quarter pressure to either lose or draw from winning positions.

However, Rupinder’s fellow dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh has grown from his days in the junior Indian team. He played well in Ipoh and carried that form to Dusseldorf.

Surender Kumar and Pardeep Mor have shown a lot of promise and their selection is a reward for their consistency, but they still need to learn how to deal with pressure in the dying minutes, which is where Surender’s soft error cost India the game against Germany in the three-nation invitational.

But a defensive wall in the absence of its top three players – Sreejesh, Rupinder and VR Raghunath –who has made himself unavailable, will wear a completely fresh look. However, Manpreet wants to focus only on the resources at hand.

“Both the goalkeepers (Akash and Vikas) played on rotation basis (in Germany) to gain more match practice, and I’m sure their performance here will help them build their confidence,” Manpreet told The Field.

How much have the veterans left in them?

In focus will also be old guards Sardar Singh, SV Sunil and Akashdeep Singh.

Sardar, who has been played as a withdrawn centre-half recently, is trying to pull out all stops in an effort to prolong his career. His fitness is 10/10, but with form swinging like a pendulum and his impression as an impact player on the wane, the HWL semis could well be a selection trial for him to be part of the Asia Cup and HWL finals later this year.

Sunil is on similar ground, as his control on the ball and goals off his stick continue to be a flash in the pan – a fact admitted by coach Roelant Oltmans. “In the past he lost possession too often from my point of view or his final pass was not good, but he is improving,” Oltmans said.

Striker Akashdeep has appeared a spent force since the start of the international season, though he had a fruitful Hockey India League for the Uttar Pradesh Wizards. With just one goal and many missed chances at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, he has been lucky to retain his spot for this Europe tour, but another shoddy performance in London may force the selectors to look beyond him for the remainder of the season.

Star Watch

Mandeep Singh will once again be central to India’s chance in the striking circle. His knack of creating space out of nowhere and convert half-chances has served the team well – the latest example being his five goals at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, including a hat-trick to save embarrassment against Japan.

But in a big tournament like this, India can’t just rely on just one man in the frontline. Sunil and Akash will need to step up and marshal the forward-line, which also includes Ramandeep and Talwinder Singh.

Eyes on India vs Pakistan

India will open its campaign against Scotland on Thursday, with Canada being the other minnows in Pool B. But the most awaited date is June 18, when India take on Pakistan in perhaps the match of the tournament.

The two teams haven’t played each other since India beat Pakistan in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy last October.

India’s other big date will be the Netherlands, who they take on in their last pool match on June 20.

Pool A comprises hosts England and Olympic champions Argentina as the favourites to progress. And the presence of South Korea, Malaysia and China in that group makes it five Asian nations participating in the event.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.