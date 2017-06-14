Hockey World League: Defensive woes, waning old guard biggest challenge for injury-hit India

From Ipoh to London, the shift in India’s squad is very clear. The testing approach at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup is slowly moving to an established one. With only tried-and-tested youngsters and a forced change under the post, India landed first in Germany and are now in the English capital for the FIH Hockey World League (HWL) semifinals.

Top grade hockey returns to the 2012 Olympic venue, the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, where India – albeit assured of a place in the HWL Finals as hosts later this year – will try to finish as high as possible in their continuous endeavour to break into the top three of FIH rankings.

The three debutants who played in Ipoh gave way to the experienced SK Uthappa, Satbir Singh and Ramandeep Singh. However, Uthappa unfortunately had to return home due to some family emergency. A replacement was not sought for the three-nation invitational in Düsseldorf. However, midfielder Sumit, who made his senior team debut at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, has been called up in his place for the HWL semis.

Defender Rupinder Pal Singh is sidelined by a hamstring injury and will sit out of the HWL semis. Rupinder will be replaced by defender Jasjit Singh Kular, who also doubles up as a dragflicker for the team.

The most telling change, however, will be seen in the Indian post with PR Sreejesh still unavailable after the injury he suffered in Ipoh. He has been replaced by Vikas Dahiya, with Akash Chikte the other goalkeeper in the squad.

Midfielder Manpreet Singh will continue to lead in Sreejesh’s absence, with Chinglensana Singh elevated as his deputy.

Ahead of the HWL, the squad tested its machinery against the likes of Rio Olympics silver medalists Belgium and hosts Germany in Düsseldorf. Hockey India (HI) couldn’t have prepared a better European itinerary for its squad, with four internationals against two teams ranked higher. But a lone win from these four games left a few questions unanswered, which opponents like the Netherlands in India’s pool will try to expose.

Can India shore up its defence?

Sreejesh’s absence had already hurt India’s resources to guard their goal, and now Rupinder’s injury will seriously dent the team’s chances in London.

Rupinder, along with Kothajit Singh, had been assigned the responsibility of shepherding India’s defence that showed a few cracks in Düsseldorf, often conceding under last-quarter pressure to either lose or draw from winning positions.

However, Rupinder’s fellow dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh has grown from his days in the junior Indian team. He played well in Ipoh and carried that form to Dusseldorf.

Surender Kumar and Pardeep Mor have shown a lot of promise and their selection is a reward for their consistency, but they still need to learn how to deal with pressure in the dying minutes, which is where Surender’s soft error cost India the game against Germany in the three-nation invitational.

But a defensive wall in the absence of its top three players – Sreejesh, Rupinder and VR Raghunath –who has made himself unavailable, will wear a completely fresh look. However, Manpreet wants to focus only on the resources at hand.

“Both the goalkeepers (Akash and Vikas) played on rotation basis (in Germany) to gain more match practice, and I’m sure their performance here will help them build their confidence,” Manpreet told The Field.

How much have the veterans left in them?

In focus will also be old guards Sardar Singh, SV Sunil and Akashdeep Singh.

Sardar, who has been played as a withdrawn centre-half recently, is trying to pull out all stops in an effort to prolong his career. His fitness is 10/10, but with form swinging like a pendulum and his impression as an impact player on the wane, the HWL semis could well be a selection trial for him to be part of the Asia Cup and HWL finals later this year.

Sunil is on similar ground, as his control on the ball and goals off his stick continue to be a flash in the pan – a fact admitted by coach Roelant Oltmans. “In the past he lost possession too often from my point of view or his final pass was not good, but he is improving,” Oltmans said.

Striker Akashdeep has appeared a spent force since the start of the international season, though he had a fruitful Hockey India League for the Uttar Pradesh Wizards. With just one goal and many missed chances at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, he has been lucky to retain his spot for this Europe tour, but another shoddy performance in London may force the selectors to look beyond him for the remainder of the season.

Star Watch

Mandeep Singh will once again be central to India’s chance in the striking circle. His knack of creating space out of nowhere and convert half-chances has served the team well – the latest example being his five goals at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, including a hat-trick to save embarrassment against Japan.

But in a big tournament like this, India can’t just rely on just one man in the frontline. Sunil and Akash will need to step up and marshal the forward-line, which also includes Ramandeep and Talwinder Singh.

Eyes on India vs Pakistan

India will open its campaign against Scotland on Thursday, with Canada being the other minnows in Pool B. But the most awaited date is June 18, when India take on Pakistan in perhaps the match of the tournament.

The two teams haven’t played each other since India beat Pakistan in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy last October.

India’s other big date will be the Netherlands, who they take on in their last pool match on June 20.

Pool A comprises hosts England and Olympic champions Argentina as the favourites to progress. And the presence of South Korea, Malaysia and China in that group makes it five Asian nations participating in the event.