India won their eighth match on the trot against Kyrgyzstan, but how noteworthy is the run?

The India football team has been on a phenomenal run in the past one year. The ‘Bue Tigers’ are currently on an eight-match winning run with their latest win coming against Kyrgyzstan at Bengaluru on Tuesday in their Asia Cup qualifier. Skipper Sunil Chhetri’s extraordinary goal in the 69th minute helped them to a tightly contested 1-0 win.
India, brimming with confidence, are favourites to qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in UAE given that they are on top of their group.
However, before their amazing run began, they were knocked out of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. India lost five and won just one match in the qualifiers. The defeats came against Oman, Iran and Guam. They beat Guam 1-0 in the second leg.
Coach Stephen Constantine knew that the team had the caliber to better their performance. However, getting the boys to embed a winning mentality was proving to be a hinderance. He, then, set them the target of qualifying for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup and they began their bidding against Laos, who are ranked 172nd in the world, on June 2. They beat them 0-1 at Vientiane. However, it wasn’t an authoritative win. Four days later, in Guwahati, India smashed Laos 6-1 to progress to the group stage.
Now came the crucial stage of qualification as India was drawn with Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan and Macau. The All India Football Federation setup three friendlies before their opening clash against Myanmar. They played Bhutan and thrashed them 3-0 in August. Then they beat Puerto Rico 4-1, a team ranked 133rd in the world. India then went on to beat Cambodia 3-2, a team ranked 174. The friendlies proved fruitful as India beat Myanmar 1-0, who are ranked 163rd in their Asian Cup qualification opener.
India was going to face Kyrgyzstan next, their toughest opponent in the group. Hence, India were set to face Lebanon in another friendly. However, due to visa problems Lebanon backed out and was replaced by Nepal, who are ranked 169th. India beat them 2-0.
India beat Kyrgyzstan 1-0 and registered their eighth victory on the trot. They have been undefeated since June 2, 2016. India is set to play 15 international games from March 2017 to March 2018. In India’s amazing run, India has kept 5 clean sheets and have conceded just four goals. They have smashed 21 goals.
However, all the wins have come against teams ranked lower than India. In a sense, they were expected to win. Coach Constantine is proud of his team’s splendid run but how will India fare against the big guns of Asian football?
“At any level, amateur, La Liga, Premier League, Championship, 13 out of 15 is unbelievable,” said Constantine after the win.
Captain Sunil Chhetri has been the backbone of the team scoring four goals. He has also chipped in with three assists in seven games. And while wins are always welcome, these numbers indicate India can’t afford to rest on the their laurels... things are only going to get tougher from here on.
The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School
Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.
Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.
CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.
Is it for you?
Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.
Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.
Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”
The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”
The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform
HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.
Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.
CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.
Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.
