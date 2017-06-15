Champions Trophy 2017

The two captains can deny it all they want, but India vs Bangladesh will always be a grudge match

This is now a full-fledged cricketing rivalry. More than even India vs Pakistan in recent times.

by 
Adnan Abidi

“I would call it one of my worst days in cricket… I never thought we would lose to Bangladesh. We were not over-confident, but you do feel confident about India beating Bangladesh.”

Sachin Tendulkar has never been known for his candidness, whether during his 24-year career or after, but the former India cricketer was quite forthright when he said the above words in an interview with Mid-Day in March.

The interview was published on the 10th anniversary of India’s unceremonious exit from the 2007 World Cup after the group stage itself, following defeats to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

After the 2000 match-fixing scandal, the Caribbean World Cup debacle was probably the darkest time in Indian cricket. And at the root of the debacle was the five-wicket loss to Bangladesh.

After reaching the final of the 2003 World Cup and falling at the last hurdle, the expectations in India were high. 2007 was supposed to be India’s year. Instead, they were KO’d in the first round itself. By Bangladesh.

It didn’t matter that India had won 13 of the last 14 One-Day Internationals between the two teams before that match. This was a World Cup, and the team was kicked out in the first round. By Bangladesh.

The ego of the average Indian fan was stomped on. How dare those ungrateful overpaid cricketers do this to us?! How dare they lose to a team ranked ninth in the world?!

Houses were stoned. Effigies were burnt. “It felt as if we had committed a big crime, maybe like a murderer or terrorist or something,” said MS Dhoni, when asked about that disastrous week in 2007 and its repercussions.

Indian protestors burn a poster of MS Dhoni outside his home in Ranchi after India's defeat to Bangladesh (AFP)
Indian protestors burn a poster of MS Dhoni outside his home in Ranchi after India's defeat to Bangladesh (AFP)

That catastrophe was the catalyst to a massive upheaval in Indian cricket. The captain was sacked. The coach was sacked. The MS Dhoni era began. India won the 2007 World Twenty20, then the 2011 World Cup (beating Bangladesh along the way), and then the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Everything was bright and sunny once again. Bangladesh were but a thorn that kept pricking at India every now and then, like ruining Tendulkar’s 100th 100 party in 2012, and a few other victories here and there. But nothing like 2007.

The two teams have met three times in ICC events since the 2007 World Cup and India have emerged victorious on all occasions. However, while the 2011 World Cup clash was without any controversy, that can’t be said about the following two.

In the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup, almost exactly eight years after that 2007 meeting, the two neighbours locked horns again. India won by 109 runs, but there was widespread outrage Bangladesh over two umpiring decisions that went in favour of Dhoni’s men. ICC president at the time, Mustafa Kamal, who was a Bangladeshi government official and former BCB chief, questioned the motives of the umpires. He resigned from his post days later.

Almost exactly a year later, the two teams again met at the World Twenty20 2016, hosted by India. For 39.3 of the 40 overs played in that game, it looked like Bangladesh would be pulling one back against India. They needed two runs from three balls to knock India out of the competition in their own backyard, and had the veteran Mushfiqur Rahim on strike.

What followed was a brain-fade, to borrow from Steve Smith’s vocabulary, that eclipsed all other brain-fades: WWW.

“The loss was a shocking thing for all of us,” said Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza after the game. “Nobody wants to lose like this.”

India reached the semi-finals of the tournament, before being knocked out by eventual champions West Indies. Following India’s defeat, Rahim posted a celebratory tweet, which he later deleted after receiving a barrage of flak.

India celebrate after beating Bangladesh in the World T20 2016 (AFP)
India celebrate after beating Bangladesh in the World T20 2016 (AFP)

And, so, we come to the latest India-Bangladesh fixture at an ICC event. The semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy. The two captains, Virat Kohli and Mortaza, have both played down past incidents and insisted that their respective teams are focused only on Thursday’s match.

“It’s been 24 months [since the 2015 World Cup] and I seriously don’t think anyone is thinking about that game,” Virat Kohli said in his pre-match press conference. “I think we have played three T20Is and three ODIs since,” Mortaza said in his address. “Obviously we have forgotten [about the past]. [Thursday] is going to be a new match.”

But will this political correctness reciprocate on the field? Recent history would not suggest so. The two captains can deny all they want that this is not a grudge match, but India versus Bangladesh is now a full-fledged cricketing rivalry. More than even India versus Pakistan in recent times.

It matters little that India have a 26-5 lead in their head-to-head record in ODIs, and 5-0 in T20Is. Bangladesh are now formidable opponents. Their team has been built around the only four members of that 2007 side that beat India who are still around: Rahim, Mortaza, Shakib al Hasan, and Tamim Iqbal.

They have beaten India, Pakistan and South Africa in ODI series since the 2015 World Cup. They are starting to trouble opposition away from home, as New Zealand found out recently. They are among the world’s top eight teams in ODIs for the first time in 11 years, currently ranked sixth. Their wins over higher-ranked opponents are now no longer upsets.

Bangladesh are among the world’s top eight teams in ODIs for the first time in 11 years (AFP)
Bangladesh are among the world’s top eight teams in ODIs for the first time in 11 years (AFP)

For these reasons, Kohli’s pre-match assessment of Bangladesh, where he called them “a very dangerous side on their day”, does not come across as diplomacy. Some might say Bangladesh are lucky to reach the semi-finals, having won just one match in the group stage, benefiting from other results and the weather, but Mortaza’s men showed in that solitary victory against New Zealand that they are no pushovers.

“It was outstanding the way they applied themselves [against New Zealand] and chased the total [of 265] down [after being 33/4 at one stage],” Kohli said. “They showed a lot of composure and patience. That is always the sign of a side that is mature and knows how to win matches from difficult situations...It’s no surprise to anyone anymore that they are doing really well. They are really keen to win games and that shows in their attitude.”

All India need to do to reach the final is to “play good cricket and tick all the boxes”, Kohli added. While that may be stating the obvious to the media, the India captain would be hoping his teammates are as wary of Bangladesh as he is.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.