Champions Trophy 2017

The Dhawan-Rohit combination is the secret of India's Champions Trophy dominance

As Virat Kohli said, the two openers have taken the pressure off India’s other batsmen.

by 
Reuters Staff

There’s something about Indian left-right openers in One-Day Internationals. There was Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar. There was Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag. And now of course, there is Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

In four Champions Trophy 2017 matches so far, India’s opening partnerships have read 136 (against Pakistan), 138 (against Sri Lanka), 23 (against South Africa) and 87 (against Bangladesh). That’s a combined total of 384 runs in four matches. Pre-tournament favourites England’s opening pair did not cross 50 even once in the four matches they played. It’s only in their last two matches that Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali have managed to give Pakistan some stability at the top – and that too, because of some luck. If India are considered firm favourites to win the title on Sunday, it’s largely because of their brilliant two openers.

Temporary form, permanent class

And if it sounds strange, it’s important to realise that these two came into the tournament amidst some criticism. Dhawan had a sub-par, injury-ridden 2016, losing his place in the Test team to KL Rahul and came into the Champions Trophy with scores of 1 and 11 against England in his last two ODIs. Rohit Sharma also had his injury woes and did not have the best of times in the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League. Questions were raised about their recent form when it was announced that they would be the two main openers in India’s CT campaign.

But the selectors knew what they were doing. In ICC tournaments, there is no one better than Dhawan. The 2013 Champions Trophy and the 2015 World Cup saw him amass four centuries in the two tournaments. Rohit Sharma may not have reached those levels but he still has four fifties and a century to boot in the two 50-over ICC tournaments he has played in.

Not surprisingly, they’ve both stepped up – and how in this tournament. Dhawan has regained his regality of yore. He has always been a confidence player and now that it’s all coming together, he’s only getting better. His earlier tentativeness is gone – he’s picking his shots with ease and isn’t hesitating. The trademark cuts and the slap over gully have returned. Dhawan is in pristine form.

Rohit-Dhawan among the best in the business

As for Rohit Sharma, he’s back to the place where it all came together for him and he’s paying due tribute. It was here in the UK in 2013 where Rohit Sharma was first promoted to the opener’s slot and he’s never looked back since. He began with 91 against Pakistan where he was a trifle slow, followed up with a 78 against Sri Lanka and was at his stylish best in his unbeaten 123 against Bangladesh.

“The way Rohit and Shikhar batted, it just gave me so much confidence sitting in the changing room,” said Kohli in the post-match press conference. “These guys just went out and especially Shikhar, the way he took off was outstanding. Those two guys really dent the opposition mentally”.

In 58 matches together, Dhawan and Rohit Sharma already have 10 century stands with 2834 runs at an average of 49.71. Taking a minimum of 30 ODI innings as a cutoff, that average is higher than the likes of Ganguly-Tendulkar, Adam Gilchrist-Matthew Hayden, Virender Sehwag-Tendulkar and Herschelle Gibbs-Gary Kirsten. Only Gordon Greenidge-Desmond Haynes and Gambhir-Sehwag have a better average.

These are fantastic numbers and they’re right up there with some of the best in the world. Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are making a case to be considered among the best in the business. And while the bowlers have certainly set up the wins for India, these two have ensured that opposition bowlers have hardly had a chance against India’s batting.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.