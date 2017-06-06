indian sport

Heena Sidhu on almost dropping sport pistol, the ‘ruthless’ Olympics review report and more

Not many top athletes would be as straightforward while discussing a national-level assessment on their under-performance, but Sidhu didn’t dodge the bullet.

by 
INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP

Indian shooter Heena Sidhu does not hold much back, whether shooting the target at the range or talking about her sport.

Not many top athletes would be as straightforward while discussing their under-performance at the Olympics, a scathing assessment of their weaknesses, especially when they are on a sort of high after winning back-to-back titles.

The 27-year-old has just returned to the city after grabbing the mixed team gold in the ISSF World Cup in Gabala, Azerbaijan with Jitu Rai, there second successive title in the event. And while she is obviously elated with the performance, the former world number one is well aware that it is no more than a step in reaching the ultimate goal of an Olympic medal.

The 2020 Tokyo Games are still three years away and the qualification period hasn’t even started. But it is the assessment of the 2012 performance that still remains the talking point as the Abhinav Bindra-led committee had quite a few remarks to make about Sidhu’s mental preparation and the way ahead.
“I agree with the report, he [Abhinav Bindra] and his committee had opinions about individual athletes, the federation and the government. It was a very well researched report, they did their homework, talking with everyone, they didn’t just sit in their office and come up with it,” Sidhu told The Field at her home in Goregaon.

In Sidhu’s case, the report by the review committee identified three major concerns – lack of clarity of thought, absence of a mentor and the fact that she chose to focus on both 10m air pistol and 25m sport pistol.

It was a comprehensive, blunt, “ruthless” review, and Sidhu was equally forthright in her response. “When we talk about my particular assessment, it’s something me and Abhinav and Manisha [Malhotra] had a talk about. It’s not that this is what is going wrong, these were their opinions. But I always believe that someone more experienced than me is looking at me from a perspective I can’t see. I did think about it and I have worked on lot of things,” she said.

Why would I give up 25m?

Keeping this is mind, she was prepared to give up the 25m sport pistol but changed her decision a few months.

“I did consider dropping an event and for two months I did not shoot sport pistol. I just worked on air pistol and I thought that maybe because there is a difference between the feeling of both the events, some problems are coming up in air pistol,” she admitted.

At the Rio Olympics, she finished 20 in the qualification of 25m pistol, two days after she finished 14 in the 10m air pistol qualification – an event she is stronger in.

However, the experiment did not work and that forced Sidhu to change her mind. “For those two months, nothing happened, the air pistol was just stagnant. So it was not that it was this event that was hampering my performance, it’s just that we were not training in the right way, we hadn’t really identified the problem areas. We started working on that and even though I am doing three events now, the air pistol scores have come up and even my sport pistol score was good. I was the best among the Indian women even though I had trained for just five days before the World Cup match,’ she elaborated.

“I think I am talented in both, why would I give up? I did do the experiment but it’s working fine,” she asserted.

But now, with the mixed team event – where she has won two gold medals with Jitu Rai this year –being added to her list, the dynamics of the NRAI report changes. “This new gender event is not really part of that. Now I have three events, so the whole system changes,” she added.

“Olympics really scares our athletes”

But dropping an event is not the only suggestion the report made. It also alluded to her openly rocky relationship with national chief pistol coach Pavel Smirnov and the fact that she needs to identify a mentor other than her coach and husband Ronak Pandit.
“We have spoken to experts, in few months you will see a new team I am trying to put together, this is something I have been working on ever since the Olympics ended. It just takes time to research and get the new team in place,” she replied.

Sidhu insisted that India needs to be self sufficient when it comes to coaching and stop replying on foreign coaches.

“We have so many seniors athletes, people who have been on the podium who have done it. We should have them training the juniors, our next generation, and share their experiences,” Sidhu suggested as a way to bridge the gap between India’s performances at the World Cup and the Olympic Games.

“Somewhere the Olympics really scares our athletes. I think this is exactly where we lack, because we don’t believe we can do it. We may have done it before but when it comes to the Olympics, it’s a completely different mental game. So if we have players sharing their experiences, how they trained for four years to perform on that particular day, how to work on your strengths and weaknesses, make a plan, I think it will improve,” Sidhu said.

Coming from an athlete whose “psychological issues” were highlighted after the last Games, this is important insight.

Sidhu has gone the extra mile to ensure the chinks in her armour from 2016 are ironed out. She took the criticism on the chin and went to great lengths to work on her performance – even contemplating dropping an event – but what is she didn’t do is give in. And with the Asian Air Gun competition in Japan later in 2017 and the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships coming up in 2018, Heena Sidhu will have plenty of chance to rectify the issues of 2016.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.