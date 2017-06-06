Champions Trophy 2017

Why Indian cricket supporters must remember to applaud Pakistan in the final

This team, in just the course of 10 days, has scripted a fairytale only they seem to be able to produce.

by 
Ian Kington / AFP

‘Pakistan’ is the most combustible word in Indian discourse. A mere mention, in text or speech, is often enough to turn the usually sane voices into fiery hate-spewers. And so, every cricket match between the two countries allows fans an opportunity to wage a proxy war from the comfort of their mobile phones. Former cricketers and celebrities are just as trigger-happy.

The India-Pakistan Champions Trophy final in England on Sunday has already been labelled a war — a term used so loosely in the sports pages, it belittles the killings at the Kashmir border the two countries share. This is a situation akin to the 1999 World Cup, also in England, when the two teams clashed even as the Kargil War was raging back home. India went on to win the match, and many labelled the victory at Old Trafford a tribute to the soldiers at the front. Over time the relationship has had its peaks and troughs, including the hugely popular Friendship Series in 2004.

The obvious consequence of the political tension is the severed cultural ties. Pakistani artistes are already bearing the brunt (remember the hostage video Karan Johar posted?), and there’s no hope of a bilateral cricket series anytime in the near future. There have been TV debates asking whether India should play Pakistan at all. You see, the nation wants to know whether we should play. Some even decided to boycott all coverage of the group match.

This is, without doubt, a polarizing subject. And one without a perfect, logical answer. So if you feel India should not play Pakistan, and can resist watching the game, read no further.

If you do plan on tuning in, there’s something to look out for; it goes beyond Rohit Sharma’s delightful artistry, Shikhar Dhawan’s bold strokeplay, Virat Kohli’s soothing return to form and the Indian bowlers’ Pakistan-like performance. It is about what sport stands for.

For many years Pakistan cricket has been reflective of the quagmire the country has been in. But this team, in just the course of 10 days, has scripted a fairytale only they seem to be able to produce — much like that dream run they had in the 1992 World Cup, culminating in an unforgettable win under an inspirational Imran Khan.

After losing to India two weeks ago, and having to deal with the backlash from fans and former cricketers, they have done the impossible by beating South Africa (the world’s No. 1-ranked team), England (the tournament favourites) and Sri Lanka (the only side to defeat India).

The criticism they received back home made the loss to India seem like a national calamity. To add insult to injury, people trolled their captain, Sarfraz Ahmed, for his attempts at responding to journalists in English, a language he isn’t fluent in.

The victories have now changed the narrative. The word ‘unpredictable’, historically synonymous with Pakistan cricket, is making its way to every news story describing this comeback. And Sarfraz, who has been refreshingly candid and endearing in his press interactions, is earning more supporters every day.

So what’s so special about Pakistan? Why should Indians not demonstrate the hostility we usually accord anything across the Line of Control? Why should we stop forwarding those nasty memes on chat groups?

Pakistan are outcasts in international cricket. The 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore left eight people dead, and led to a travel boycott by all major cricket-playing nations. This is a generation of Pakistani cricketers that has made the UAE their base for home matches, and has hardly had a chance to play before supporters in their own country. Thanks to the political turmoil, their players don’t get a chance to compete in the cash-rich Indian Premier League anymore. The infant Pakistan Super League, their T20 venture, isn’t even played in Pakistan — when they brought the final home, it resulted in player withdrawals. Add to this the permanent mistrust and suspicion of match-fixing that clouds the viewer’s imagination every time they throw you a surprise on the pitch.

Their cricket board has always been in the doldrums, infrastructure below par, and there has been a dearth of superstar cricketers that youngsters can idolize. India, on the other hand, has been a picture in contrast.

That Pakistan compete against, leave alone defeat, the cricketing powerhouses is a sports mystery few experts can explain. It’s akin to many of our Olympic heroes who make us proud despite, and not because of, the system. When we hear their stories every four years, we sit in our living rooms, applaud, get teary-eyed, and admire the zeal and determination to fight all odds.

We don’t, like Virender Sehwag and Atul Kasbekar, belittle their efforts, even if it’s not good enough to win a medal. Because we think of these sportsmen as ordinary people with extraordinary stories.

Call your friends home on Sunday, get the popcorn out, and applaud Pakistan.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.