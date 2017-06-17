Champions Trophy: All the numbers you need to know ahead of the India-Pakistan final

The last time Pakistan reached the final of an ICC ODI tournament, Virat Kohli was just 10 years old. Yes, you read that right.

It’s the mother of all the battles as India take on Pakistan in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval on Sunday.

Following their humbling defeat to India in the group stages, not many, including Pakistan fans, gave them a chance of reaching the final. Two weeks later, the tournament has come a full circle as they lock horns with India once again, only this time the stakes are even higher.

India remain favourites for the contest. They are the defending champions and will draw confidence from their victory over their opponents earlier in the tournament.

Pakistan came into the tournament as underdogs, but have pulled off a remarkable campaign make it to the final.

The contest is likely to be a battle between India’s batsmen and Pakistan’s bowlers. However, India’s bowlers have shown a lot of promise in the tournament. It will be interesting to see how the Pakistani batsmen hold their nerves in such a big contest.

India’s middle-order will also be in focus as they have not had enough opportunities in the tournament so far.

Here’s a look at some important numbers before the high-voltage clash.

1. India in finals of ICC events

This will be India’s ninth appearance in the finals of an ICC event. Only Australia have appeared in more finals having made 10 such appearances.

2. Head to Head in ODIs

Out of the four ODIs played between them in England, India have beaten Pakistan three times.

3. India and Pakistan in ODIs at the Oval

India’s win percentage of 35.71 in ODIs at the Oval is better than Pakistan’s win percentage of 22.22 at the venue in the same format.

This will be the first time India and Pakistan will face each other at the London ground in an ODI.

Pakistan’s win/loss ratio of 0.285 is the worst among teams who have won at least one ODI at the venue.

4. India v Pakistan in ICC ODI events

India have won 18 matches in the ICC Champions Trophy so far, the most by any team. On the other hand, Pakistan have lost 12 games in the tournament which is the joint-most by any team.

India have defeated Pakistan 12 times in ICC events which is the joint-most times a team has defeated an opposition side.

5. India v Pakistan in finals of ICC ODI events

India have a better record against Pakistan in ICC ODI events but in finals of other ODI tournaments, Pakistan have had the upper hand.

6. India and Pakistan in ODI tournaments’ finals

Pakistan’s win percentage of 42.86 in ODI tournaments’ finals is better than India’s win percentage of 40.32.

7. Recent form (Last 10 ODIs)

In the last 10 India-Pakistan ODIs, India have won seven which make them favourites but unpredictability is the strength of this Pakistan team as the tournament has proved so far.

8. Overall performance in the ICC Champions Trophy

India have won the title on two occasions: In 2002 (shared with Sri Lanka) and in 2013. India lost the final match against New Zealand in 2000.

This is Pakistan’s maiden appearance in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. They have previously lost thrice in the semi-finals.

Trivia