Champions Trophy 2017

Despite the odds, Mickey Arthur has done well to whip Pakistan into shape

Apart from the discipline, what the head coach seems to have instilled in his team is the belief and determination, which is crucial to success at this level.

by 
PAUL ELLIS/AFP

Taming the beast known as the Pakistan cricket team is a job many would not relish. But that is exactly what Mickey Arthur took upon himself when he was appointed the Head Coach of Pakistan in May 2016.

Taking over after Waqar Younis’s slightly acrimonious departure after Pakistan’s humiliating form in the 2016 World Twenty20, Arthur was tasked with the restoration of the team’s unsatisfactory positions in all three formats of the game.

Whilst Pakistan, under the Test captaincy of Misbah-ul-Haq, had by and large kept up a good standing in world cricket, the situation in the shorter forms of the game was anything but dire. The issues facing Arthur ranged from indiscipline, to a lack of fitness, as well as the inclusion of players, who’s skills left a lot to be desired.

It wasn’t clear whether Mickey’s own reputation as a strict disciplinarian, especially on his last assignment with Australia, would be a hindrance in a Pakistani environment where frail egos could result in an opposite reaction to what he wanted to achieve.

In addition, the culture of nepotism which had been a bug bear of Pakistan teams of the past would also be a hurdle which he needed to tackle. This particular aspect of his position was a tricky as entrenched attitudes going back years would mean that the establishment would react vehemently to any attempts to change the status quo.

Anyone with some knowledge of Pakistan cricket would know that Mickey Arthur was not going to have an easy ride. But did he have the drive to overcome these problems?

Changing the norms

Mickey Arthur's first major assignment was the tour of England where Pakistan distinguished themselves in the Test series. Photo: AFP
Mickey Arthur's first major assignment was the tour of England where Pakistan distinguished themselves in the Test series. Photo: AFP

It was fortunate for Pakistan cricket that in the chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mickey found an able partner and ally who shared some of his ideals. Inzamam had himself been a batsman of some repute in his playing days and had strong views on selection by merit alone and could be relied to do his job right for most of the time. But the challenge for Arthur when handed a group of players was to ensure that they conformed to his own ideals of professionalism and to guide them to perform in line with the top teams of the world.

Arthur thus went to work and Pakistan cricket followers waited with baited breath. His first major assignment was the tour of England where Pakistan distinguished themselves in the Test series. The Limited-overs format was another issue as Mickey found to his distaste.

During Pakistan’s victorious 1992 World Cup campaign they had adhered to a style of wicket-preservation during the early overs of the game in an attempt at assault towards the end of the innings. It appeared that the rule-book for ODI games was unchangeable and to Arthur’s horror, the same techniques were being used well into 2016. The 4-1 loss to England where Pakistan also conceded the highest total ever in ODIs was a stark reminder to Mickey that the road ahead was not an easy one.

Coupled with outdated strategies, Arthur was also coming to terms with the lack of professionalism amongst the Pakistan ranks.

Concepts of healthy diets and fitness regimes which were taken for granted in most of the world’s top teams appeared alien amongst many Pakistan players as did the idea of adhering to plans set-up by Coaches and trainers.

The disappointments on the tours of New Zealand and Australia only went to strengthen his belief that a major change in attitudes would be needed and now settled in his job, Mickey Arthur started to demand transformations from his team. The initial honeymoon period was over and some hard lessons learnt, but Mickey Arthur was equal to the challenge.

The Pakistan Head Coach had seen enough and endured enough. The message to his team was now clear. You, as a player would only be in his team if you had something to offer to the team. Gone were the days when a player’s past performances or promise of talent or connections would be reason enough for inclusion in Pakistan teams.

What was now needed of players was a firm commitment to the goals and brand of cricket that Pakistan would play. An aggressive brand of cricket where batting, bowling and fielding would be treated with equal importance and where physical fitness would be a pre-requisite for selection.

Running a tight ship

Pakistan Head Coach Mickey Arthur is known to be a hard task-master. Photo: AFP
Pakistan Head Coach Mickey Arthur is known to be a hard task-master. Photo: AFP

Arthur was not shy to praise his players like he did when he compared Babar Azam to Virat Kohli but then he was clear that if you ever stepped out of line, you would be history. Case in point was Umar Akmal who failed various fitness tests and was dropped for the tour of West Indies for that reason. He supposedly improved his fitness and was sent with the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy to England.

Under any other coach, Umar Akmal would have been a sure-fire selection for Pakistan games based on his reputation alone but Arthur was having none of that. The Pakistan Head Coach wanted proof of the fact that Umar had turned a new leaf in terms of his fitness. The batsman, though, failed two fitness tests whilst in England. Back went Umar Akmal on the next flight home despite protests from his loyal band of friends in the media and elsewhere. Mickey Arthur had drawn the line in the sand.

Apart from the discipline, what Mickey Arthur seems to have instilled in his team is the belief and determination which is crucial to success at this level. A horrible dispiriting loss against India in the first game of the tournament could have resulted in a downward spiral for a team with many youngsters. But with a mixture of a frank exchange of views, changes to personnel and the ability to instil confidence in the team, Arthur along with Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed turned around the fortunes of the team to the point that they now stand a match away from lifting the Champions Trophy.

A man who wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to his team’s well-being and performances, Pakistan are fortunate to have a man of principles and integrity guiding their team as it rebuilds and attempts to claw back its stature in world cricket. Past glory and reputations or seniority means nothing in Arthur’s world. The message is simply, perform or leave. All that matters is what the players can bring to the team today and tomorrow. The proof of that approach is in Pakistan’s remarkable turnaround during the Champions Trophy with more successes just a matter of time if the PCB and players can support Arthur on his mission for Pakistan cricket.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.