Champions Trophy 2017

Biggest lesson I learnt during Champions Trophy was to stay away from social media, says Virat Kohli

Going into the final, the India skipper insisted that his side’s impressive record against Pakistan in ICC events won’t hold any relevance.

by 
Ian Kington/AFP

Ahead of the final against Pakistan, India captain Virat Kohli pointed out that shutting oneself out from the vitriol spewed on social media as one of the “biggest things” he has learnt during his side’s run to the final of the Champions Trophy.

“The biggest thing I have learnt is to stay away from social media. To stay connected to things that matter and connecting within but you have to stay in that zone.

Have also thought about bouncing back after a setback [Refeering to the Sri Lanka game]. If you listen to too much praise or criticism, you can’t think about what you need to do as a sportsman first. That balance has been has been the key,” he said.

Kohli, yet again mentioned that his side are not going to change their approach going into the final, and insisted that keeping calm was one of their key mantras: “There was no drop in intensity and that’s the way we have approached the game. We have changed nothing from the first day we came here. The key is to keep calm mentally to make good decisions.”

Mental game

Kohli also explained why keeping calm took precedence over ability, “We can’t work on our techinque. If you think you are three down, I’ll get out, you will. The key is to counter-attack and eight of 10 times we’ll win.

India’s excellent record against Pakistan International Cricket Council events, including their earlier win in the group stage at Edgbaston, held little significance going into the game: “Records and what has happened in the past don’t cross our mind. We want to play complete cricket and win. I have said many times that there are no guarantee for wins. The team that plays better on their on the day and are in a better frame of mind wins games,” Kohli said.

The no.1 ranked One-day International batsman also stated he never had any separate plans for any of the Pakistan bowlers, who have impressed in each game they have played since their comprehensive loss to India: “I have never believed in watching too many videos. What if he doesn’t bowl that way [the way I’ve prepared] during the game? I have always tried to watch the ball from the hand and approach the game.”

No relevance to the first game

Kohli was quick to bury their earlier win against Pakistan and acknowledged the threat that ‘unpredictable’ Pakistan pose, “I don’t see relevance of the first game. Some teams fade off and they have. We are not too intimidated or arrogant about what we are doing.”

“Everyone is aware of the talent they have. On their day they can beat any side. That is the ability they have. I’m sure it will be an exciting encounter,” he said.

Hardik Pandya, after playing thrilling cameo during India’s tournament opener, has had a relatively quiet tournament. Kohli threw his weight around the under-fire all-rounder, singling out the balance that the 23-year-old lends to his side,

“Not looking to change too many things [for the final]. We have belief in his ability who gives balance on these conditions. When he bowls well, it is a relief for me as a captain. He can get you seven good overs and wickets as well as two wickets. He is also a great fielder”

He signed off by brushing aside the pressure of having to live up to the expectations of more than a billion people, “I have experienced it for a number of years. It is a part of being an Indian cricketer,” Kohli said.

