Champions Trophy 2017

More than a win for either side, the India-Pakistan rivalry badly needs a contest worth the hype

If matches between the two teams themselves are a rarity these days, a high-stakes final is as rare as an over full of defensive strokes by Shahid Afridi.

by 
Reuters

On a scale of one to Pakistan, how incredible is it that we wait in anticipation of a India vs Pakistan final at this year’s Champions Trophy? In the most Pakistan way, the men in green have gone from playing like a bunch of schoolboys hurriedly assembled to play a tournament against India, to scripting famous wins over the world no 1 South Africa and pre-tournament favourites England.

And here are we, getting ready once again for the world event that is an India-Pakistan clash. The excitement will be dialled up to a new high. The hype will be created. The expectations will skyrocket.

It’s the same routine every time these two play, perhaps even crazier than usual seeing as they are playing in a final of an ICC event after 10 years and only for the second time ever in an ODI tournament, after the 1985 World Series.

If India-Pakistan matches themselves are a rarity these days, a high-stakes final is as rare as an over full of solid front-defensive strokes by Shahid Afridi.

Not interesting anymore

We will be party to that, as part of building up the expectations to a crescendo, but if recent history is anything to go by, what follows the hype is not a product worthy of it. Halfway through that match on June 4 at Edgbaston, reality seemed to set in: an India-Pakistan match is just not very interesting to watch.

When Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men started dropping catches, and batted like they deserved to be the last-ranked side in this tournament, one could not help but wonder how long will the facade of ‘greatest cricketing rivalry’ hold?

It’s not a secret anymore that matches between these two are often disappointing cricketing affairs. It’s not a secret anymore that India are a much better team than Pakistan these days. And the results have reflected that every time these two have met in the past few years.

One has to go back to Asia Cup in 2014 for the last time the two were involved in a match worthy of the build-up. Back then, Afridi played perhaps his most famous cameo, hitting two sixes in the final over off Ravichandran Ashwin to drag Pakistan over the finish line by just one wicket.

If we are talking about ICC events, then there has not been an exciting match since that famous evening in Centurion, when Misbah-ul-Haq played the roles of hero and villain to perfection in a thrilling World T20 final. That’s a decade ago.

It’s not a secret anymore that matches between these two are often disappointing cricketing affairs (Image: Reuters)
It’s not a secret anymore that matches between these two are often disappointing cricketing affairs (Image: Reuters)

Brief moments of class

When Pakistan were bowling first at Edgbaston a couple of weeks back, there were expectations once again. The world awaited a blockbuster. Mohammad Amir ran in with the white ball in his hand and beat Rohit Sharma four times in that first over. The second ball was a beauty. It shaped away ever so slightly, angling across Rohit, beating him for pace and movement.

Amir surged forward in his follow through, like all good fast bowlers do after bowling a good ball. There are a few extra steps that take you ever so close to the batsman. Amir was staring at Rohit. Rohit stared back. Few words were exchanged. Those watching from afar thought – OK, this could be good.

But that first over from Amir was perhaps the only time in the match it felt like a real contest between two sides. Yes, Pakistan had brief moments of class in the field but it never amounted to any real pressure on India.

In a match that lasted just over 80 overs, there was one over of genuine contest between two arch-rivals. That’s not what thrillers are made of. It’s like going for a blockbuster movie with great expectations and the only good part turns out to be trailers that run before the movie.

Even in the World T20 match at Eden Gardens last year, only Amir’s spell stood out. He breathed fire against India’s top order, but a Virat Kohli masterclass soon doused it. What was left was a match that is remembered more for Kohli’s salute to Sachin Tendulkar in the stands and not for the quality of cricket. That has been the case far too often between these two sides lately.

Cricket needs a gripping final

The two sets of fans will, of course, not mind an easy win for their side. Kohli will love nothing more than asserting his side’s dominance and opening his account in an ICC event as a captain. Sarfaraz will not mind a win as convincing as the one his side achieved against England in the semi-final.

But as a cricketing event, as a sporting rivalry that often transcends the game, a well-fought close match is what the game of cricket needs. And it can’t come soon enough, because there’s only so much the fans and media can do hype up these matches. It’s the actual cricket that can carry it forward.

Come Sunday, these two sides will walk out for the national anthems and that moment will provide goosebumps, no doubt. What happens in the 100 overs after that, however, will determine whether this rivalry is worth all the hype it gets.

As a contest, the India-Pakistan rivalry needs a match that will still remain in memory 10 years from now, just like that incredible encounter in South Africa in 2007.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.