Hockey World League: Pakistan must worry given the way India schooled Canada

London: It was poetry in motion when Sardar Singh, SV Sunil and Ramandeep Singh combined to weave past the Canadian defence on Saturday. The final touch from Sardar produced a goal, but it was the fluidity of the trio, and precise assists, that brought the crowd on its feet. The other side of it is that it will send a scare down into the Pakistan camp ahead of the Sunday humdinger at FIH Hockey World League Semifinals.

When India play the way they did against the Canadians, there are little better things on the field of hockey. Pakistan, in fact, used to be in the same boat – producing artists like Shahbaz Ahmed and Sohail Abbas. But while that seems to be creeping out of the Pakistani system, India still have players like Sardar who can inspire and lift the team.

Canada were on a high after upsetting Pakistan 6-0 the day before. But their defence was split wide open by three field goals from India, highlighting how the Indian forwards have reinvented after an average show at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

SV Sunil maybe lucky as his attempt got a Canadian deflection before entering the goal, but Akashdeep Singh positioned himself nicely to guide a pass from D-top into the post. And then happened the goal from Sardar – the move beginning from the centre of the pitch and cutting Canadian defence in half, as Sunil and Ramandeep joined in.

Pakistan’s attacking worry

Pakistan, on the other hand, are yet to score, which is their biggest worry. While Indian forwards have roared with six goals so far (three each against Scotland and Canada), their Pakistani counterparts have been a no-show.

The Indian defence, too, shaped up better against Canada than Scotland, who scored first before India woke up to win 4-1. On Saturday, Sardar continued to play as withdrawn central midfielder. It may not be the first time he is doing that, but the intent is more evident on the pitch now, to make up for the absence of Rupinder Pal Singh and VR Raghunath.

Akash Chikte and Vikas Dahiya have fortified the Indian goal well in the absence of PR Sreejesh, conceding just once in two matches. In comparison, the Pakistan back-line has let in 10 goals in two games.

India went a little off the boil in the last two quarters against Canada, which produced no goals. It looked intentional on two counts: (a) to conserve energy, and (b) to prevent injury with big games against Pakistan and Netherlands coming up. While there may be arguments both for and against that strategy, coach Roelant Oltmans knows what he’s doing and is satisfied with the execution of his plans.

“I am happy with the way we controlled the game, and the way midfield moved up and then fell back cutting down the lines,” Oltmans said after the match.

But the focus of the tournament, even before it began, was always on the match against Pakistan. India have already secured a place in the HWL Finals in December and World Cup next year as hosts, which could have brought in complacency. But it hasn’t been the case, and Oltmans assured it won’t be.

“There’s not one team in the tournament that I take lightly. So I can assure you that [despite Pakistan’s poor form] we will prepare in great detail for the game against Pakistan.”