Badminton

How a new training system and an injection of confidence played its part in Srikanth’s resurgence

The 24-year-old showed the tenacity to fight difficult conditions and the demons in his own head on the way to his Indonesia Open Superseries title win.

by 
Goh Chai Hin/AFP

Kidambi Srikanth isn’t among the talkative guys who would let you get an insight into their thought process or even give a remote hint about what is bothering them. So when you make a simple matter-of-fact statement about winning a Superseries title after a gap of two years, you expect the 24-year-old to give a run-of-the-mill answer about how good it feels to win any title.

And so you are obviously taken aback when he reacts saying, “It was not like I was not trying and working hard. But I was losing close matches in three games.”

The origin of the reaction can be traced back to the Rio Olympics where the former world No 3 came agonisingly close to beating two-time champion Lin Dan in the quarter-finals and needed more than a week to just return to training after coming back to India.

Srikanth spent a considerable amount of time speaking about that loss soon after winning the Indonesia Superseries title in Jakarta on Sunday. “It was my first Olympics, I was playing Lin Dan and he hadn’t lost a game in the Olympics in like eight years,” he told the media after beating Kazumasa Sakai in straight games in the summit clash. “It was a close match, one of biggest matches of my career for sure. I was handling the pressure well, but unfortunately I lost. I’ll be in tough situations but I know no match can push me to that limit like the Rio quarters,”

Unfortunately for Srikanth he suffered a stress fracture soon after the Rio reversal and was out of action for over three months. That further dented his confidence as his ranking plummeted and he had to first regain full fitness before looking to challenge for titles.

The novelty factor about his unorthodox strokes that gave him an added advantage in the initial years on the circuit had also worn off. It was clear that he needed some change to tackle the signs of self-doubt that had begun to creep in.

“Things were different after the Rio Olympics,” said chief national coach Pullela Gopichand. “He took a break and then got injured and so it was not going to be easy for him. But after the PBL (Premier Badminton League), where he played well, things began to improve. We tried to keep things simple for him after that and I am happy that the results have started to show.”

New training system

Though there were no drastic changes, the one major change that Srikanth had to adjust was the slightly different training system that Indonesian coach Mulyo Handoyo was implementing. The coach of former Olympic and World champion Taufiq Hidayat shifted the players from shorter training sessions to long drawn ones, which made them work on their skills as well as on court stamina.

Kidambi Srikanth won his third Superseries title by clinching the Indonesia Open (Image credit:AFP)
Kidambi Srikanth won his third Superseries title by clinching the Indonesia Open (Image credit:AFP)

While Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth was the first to credit Mulyo’s system for the change in his fortunes, even Srikanth admitted that the Indonesian has played an important part in his resurgence.

“He has changed our training style and it took us time to adjust to it,” said Srikanth. “But he knows what is needed to win at this level and it is really working for me now.”

Srikanth admitted that the run to the Singapore Open final, where he lost to Sai Praneeth, helped him once again start believing in himself and also to probably take wins and losses in his stride. “I am in a much better place now,” he said. “There are 12 Superseries tournaments each year, and now I know, even if I lose one final, I’ll have another one coming up. I lost in Singapore, but those losses ensured I sit here today a winner in Indonesia.”

Regaining confidence

It wasn’t the case that Srikanth was out of form after returning from injury. He reached the semi-finals of the India Open Grand Prix Gold and reached the pre-quarters of the German Open. But one could make out that apart from peak fitness, the confidence to stick around and wait for the opportunity to go for a winner was also missing.

Srikanth was known to oscillate between being erratic to brilliant in the same match in the past. Even in Indonesia, there were occasions when Srikanth really struggled to hold his game together and made a flurry of errors.

In the past, such a period of play could have seen him disintegrate completely and lose. However, the 24-year-old showed the tenacity to fight the difficult conditions and also the demons in his own head to recover from the spell, be it against Jan O Jorgensen in the second round or during the upset win over world No 1 Son Wan Ho in the semi-finals.

In the final against Sakai as well, Srikanth was guilty of making too many unforced errors in the first half of the second game. But to his credit, he kept things simple after the break and was willing to grind for points.

Now the real challenge for the 24-year-old would be become more consistent not just with his results but with his overall game. If he can manage that, there is no doubt the boy from Guntur can change the narrative by the time he Tokyo 2020 arrives.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.