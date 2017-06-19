Indian hockey

India, Pakistan and 7-1: The 1982 loss still hurts, but 2017 will be remembered too

Of the three 7-1 scorelines, the win for Pakistan in 1982 was on the biggest stage – the Asian Games final.

by 
Image credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

London: What do Zafar Iqbal, Davinder Singh and Muhammad Umar Bhutta have in common? All of them scored a goal each – more than three and a half decades apart – that’s registered in the history books, but not one they would want to remember. It was a goal scored against their arch-rivals, but in a losing cause.

On Sunday, when India were scoring goals for fun, one man in the Pakistan dugout – their manager Abdul Hanif Khan – had sights from 1980 and 1982 flashing across his eyes. Pakistan had beaten India 7-1 in those games at the Champions Trophy and the Asian Games, respectively. Hanif broke sweat as a player in the two historic wins. On June 18 2017, he realised what it feels like in the losing camp after a historic defeat. This time, India had won 7-1.

“Yeh ek bahut buri haar hai Pakistan ke liye aur India ke liye bahut badi jeet. Isse India ka morale up hoga [It’s a big win for India and a bigger defeat for Pakistan, it will lift India],” the bespectacled Hanif, sitting head down in his green tracksuit, told The Field.

He was all at sea thinking what went wrong, shaking his head repeatedly, followed by a chuckle of disappointment.

“The same team played well in New Zealand [before Hockey World League]. Pata nahi kya ho gaya hai, nazar kha gayi ya kisi ne jadu tona kar diya, samajh nahi aa raha [don’t know what went wrong, seems like team is hit by black magic],” Hanif said at the end of a deep breath.

Scars of the 1982 loss

Of the three 7-1 scorelines, the win for Pakistan in 1982 was on the biggest stage – the Asian Games final. And it featured the biggest of Pakistan players besides Hanif himself, Kaleemullah, Hasan Sardar and Manzoor Jr to name a few. That team was on a roll and the then reigning World Cup winners.

The occasion brought every Indian under its spell, with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in attendance at the spanking new National Stadium in Delhi. Such was the enormity of the occasion that Rajinder Singh Sr, India’s penalty-corner specialist, took injections to recover from a ligament injury that had kept him from playing any role in the tournament before the final. For the record, Mir Ranjan Negi and the wizard Late Muhammad Shahid also played that game.

India took the lead through Zafar’s penalty-stroke conversion, but that was all the crowd had to cheer about. According to reports, Indira Gandhi walked out of the stadium after Hanif scored Pakistan’s fourth goal just after half-time.

Such were the scars of the defeat that, since that day, India have never reached the semi-finals of any Olympics or World Cup.

“Our players didn’t want to come off the field,” Hanif recalled. “The players of that era, be it from India or Pakistan, were great. But at that time Pakistan was among the top hockey nations in the world; India was very weak in front of Pakistan. Only three teams used to give fight to Pakistan – Holland, Germany and Australia.”

The tables, though, have turned massively since 2010. India are winning more and closing the gap in win/loss record against the estranged neighbours. In 28 matches, including the win in London on Sunday, India are ahead 13/8, apart from seven draws.

Yeh team to final khelegi [this Indian team will play the final],” a visibly impressed Hanif said about India in an assured tone, “India is miles ahead of the Pakistan currently.”

If it was Hanif, Kaleemullah and Hasan Sardar who tore Indian defence apart in 1982, it was the turn of Akashdeep Singh, Talwinder Singh and Harmanpreet Singh (two goals each) to pay back in 2017. Though the two occasions were miles apart in magnitude and while Pakistan’s class at its lowest ebb, it takes nothing away from India’s win. They did what they had to do, that Pakistan not being able to do the same is their own felony.

“Pakistan didn’t pay attention to its domestic structure and are paying the price for it. Hamari hockey 25 saal se pichhe chal rahi hai [we have slipped over the last 25 years],” Hanif said.

“Pakistan players don’t have jobs. The government should make them financially secured and at peace with a monthly salary. Maa baap kab tak support karenge [how long can the parents support],” he added.

From India’s perspective, this win, even though against a weakened Pakistan, substantiates the team’s effort to re-establish its standing in world hockey. That effort exhibits in their No 6 rank in FIH rankings – highest among Asian nations. And if a win against Netherlands follows on Tuesday, it will be another significant step in that direction.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
Image credit: HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.