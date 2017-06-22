INTERVIEW

‘All my life I’ve had a vision of being a Formula 1 driver’: Arjun Maini’s dream is on track

The 19-year-old development driver with Haas F1 team gave a teaser of what he is capable of, when he became the first Indian to win a GP3 race.

by 
Image credit: Playright media

28 and 26. This is how old the two Indian Formula 1 drivers so far were – Narain Karthikeyan in 2005 and Karun Chandhok in 2010 – when they debuted at the highest level.

But Arjun Maini, all of 19, is already is part of the Haas F1 team as a development driver. For any young competitive racer, the dream is to be part of a Formula 1 team, confirmed seat or otherwise. And the Indian teenager has already got a lead.

Even before he could enter the F1 paddock, Maini gave a teaser of what he is capable when he became the first Indian to win a GP3 race, with Jenzer Motorsport in Barcelona, days after his development seat was announced.

“It was great to show the Haas F1 team what I am made of and hopefully there are many more in the future,” Maini told The Field. “Karun Chandhok took me through the paddock once I had won the race. Walking through the paddock as a race winner, even if it’s not F1, felt incredible. Everyone in the team was happy and I wish I can keep delivering for them,” he added.

The talented 19-year-old is determined to make the most of his head-start and is learning all he can – right down to the radio chatter.

“I learnt a lot from the radio chat during the race and free practice. Just being around teaches you so much more than what you already know, so that experience itself is preparing me for what could come in the future,” Maini said.

The victory in Barcelona, days after a F1 contract, is a good indication of not just Maini’s potential, but of his ability to tackle pressure. “My emotions were a bit all over the place because you can’t believe you are already part of a Formula 1 team. Of course, I still had to keep my head focused on the GP3 weekend because that is also very important. It was good but it was also difficult to keep calm and stop thinking about it as much,” he explained.

“You’re not really thinking when you are driving, it all comes to so naturally; but it’s difficult to get into the zone where you can perform at a very high level and that’s what I was worried about most, but I managed to do it,” he said, as he described the roller-coaster he experienced during that eventful week in May.

Celebrating on the podium at Barcelona. Image Credit: Arjun Maini
Celebrating on the podium at Barcelona. Image Credit: Arjun Maini

When he talks about his craft, it’s almost easy to forget that Maini is only 19 years of age – a teenager still. He says he has never really thought what road car he would like to drive, but knows which car he would like to race in – the scarlet Ferrari, of course. He admits it’s sometimes difficult to not be able to go out with friends or watch a movie or eat outside, but in the same breath, says he’s happy to make these sacrifices because he is living his dream life.

Maini moved to Europe when he was 14 and was living away from his family in England at 16, not knowing how to even make a cup of tea. Today, he prefers to cook for himself even when he comes down to India. When he talks about the hard work of the last three years, it is with a certain maturity that belies his age.

“It was difficult initially, a learning process all for the love of racing and the hope of making it to Formula 1 one day. What was really important during that time was to get out of my comfort zone – [which is] much more important than just being on contract. There are so many things that help you become the ultimate driver and good discipline off track is one of them as well,” said Maini. “Initially I was quite scared of moving to Europe, but then I got used to it, I started cooking and now I live alone and have no problem with it at all.”

“All my life I have had this one vision of being a Formula 1 driver, every moment of the day you keep thinking about it. Once you get out of your comfort zone, you realise that are actually not a lot of things that you can’t overcome and this confidence is what helps you on the track as well,” the articulate teenager added.

But when it comes to off-track factors, Maini is in a truly unique position. He comes from a family of racers – his father was one and his younger brother, Kush Maini, has taken to the tracks as well.

“My father understood the passion involved and what it means, he couldn’t make it so he wanted to see his dream fulfilled between myself and Kush. I’m grateful to have a family that support me and have put me through the right stepping stones and I hope a lot of parents learn this lesson,” he said.

The initiation into racing also gave Maini his biggest advantage yet – the guidance of Karun Chandhok. He set up the talks with Haas, accompanied him at races and has been there since the start of his single seater career. “He is someone who has been there and done it and he knows, what the mistakes he has made and he stops me from making the same mistakes,” Maini said of his mentor.

“My father and Karun raced together so we had the connection from early on, but that became even more important after I moved to Europe with Formula 4 around 2014. Initially, it was a lot of on-track help but lately has become a lot of off-track help. The learning from him is invaluable, the amount you can learn from a Formula 1 driver is much more than you think you know,” Maini said.

And the impact shows, be it Bangalore, Barcelona, or the Haas paddock. Maini is a singularly focused athlete and on-track, possesses a set of enviable skills and a potential Formula 1 seat. But off track, the 19-year-old is very self-aware, a quality that will serve him well, especially at this stage of his career.

“I’ve got the Haas deal now and I got to keep pushing, it’s not far away if I play my cards right,” he said. If he follows through with his current level of perseverance and performance, it’s hard not to see him at the top level of the sport, perhaps as only the third Indian at the big stage.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
Image credit: HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.