Jonny Bairstow’s heroics power England to splendid win over South Africa

England thrash South Africa by nine wickets to win the first T20 at Southampton.

England's Jonny Bairstow in action. Image credit: Reuters Staff

Jonny Bairstow made a dashing 60 not out as England thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the first Twenty20 international at Southampton on Wednesday.

England, set just 143 to win, reached their target for the loss of only one wicket with 33 balls left. Opener Alex Hales was 47 not out, his unbroken second-wicket stand with Bairstow worth 98 runs.

But the foundations for a victory which put England 1-0 up in this three-match series were laid by their bowlers. They restricted South Africa to 142 for three after Proteas skipper AB de Villiers won the toss.

De Villiers made 65 not out and Farhaan Behardien an unbeaten 64 in an innings where fast bowler Mark Wood took two for 36.

The fourth-wicket pair’s unbroken partnership was worth 110 runs after they came together with South Africa 32 for three – which represented a recovery after they had slumped to seven for two. But South Africa’s total still looked short of a competitive score on what is usually a good batting pitch.

Spinners Liam Dawson (four overs for 17 runs) and debutant Mason Crane (four overs for 24) both bowled tidily on their Hampshire home ground.

‘Lost our way’

“The result doesn’t look good for us,” de Villiers told Sky Sports. “We lost our way at the start, had to rebuild and we were 20-30 runs short in the end,” the star batsman added after a match where South Africa failed to get the boost they were looking for after their first-round exit at the Champions Trophy one-day international tournament.

Bairstow’s innings followed his 43, made after replacing Jason Roy, in England’s eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final loss to eventual tournament winners Pakistan in Cardiff last week.

“I’m trying to progress all the time and I played a few shots I didn’t have a few months ago,” said Test wicket-keeper Bairstow, whose fifty took just 29 balls.

England captain Eoin Morgan paid tribute to Dawson and Crane by saying: “Our spinners were impressive and never let AB and Farhaan get away from us. They managed to tie down one of the best players of our generation (de Villiers) and a very good international cricketer (Behardien).”

England new-ball duo David Willey and Wood both struck with their opening deliveries. Left-arm paceman’s Willey’s had Jon-Jon Smuts out for a golden duck when he pushed forward tentatively and played on. Wood then followed suit when Reeza Hendricks pulled his first ball to a leaping Willey at mid-wicket. Left-hander David Miller fell for nine when caught behind off Wood.

De Villiers, stepping well outside off stump, slog-swept Willey to complete a 49-ball fifty. Behardien pulled Wood for four for his fifty and next ball hit him straight back over his head for six but it was too little too late. Roy, returning to England duty, was in good touch.

After managing just 51 runs in eight one-day international innings so far this season, Roy made 92 for Surrey in their One-Day Cup semi-final win over Worcestershire last week.

On Wednesday, he struck three sixes before, on 28, he was lbw to medium-pacer Andile Phehlukwayo after missing an extravagant reverse-sweep Bairstow, however, kept the runs coming with sixes off leg-spinner Imran Tahir and debutant left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa’s day was summed up when Hales drove Tahir to long-on, only for Behardien to drop a routine catch with the ball going for four. Tahir’s next delivery was smashed for six by Hales.

The series continues at the Taunton headquarters of southwest county Somerset on Friday before concluding in Cardiff on Sunday.

Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

Image credit: HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.