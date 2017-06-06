Women's World Cup 2017

Would you ask a man that?: Mithali Raj’s response to sexist question highlights our invisible bias

The Indian captain’s answer also showed why it’s important to make sport only about excellence, not gender.

by 
Image credit: Facebook/Mithali Raj

Who is your favourite male player?
Mithali Raj: Would you ask a male cricketer that?

What do you think when you hear someone talk about you as one of the greatest female athletes of all time?
Serena Williams: I prefer the word “one of the greatest athletes of all time”

You don’t talk about retirement, about raising a family, about motherhood...
Sania Mirza: You sound disappointed that I’m not choosing motherhood over being number one in the world at this point of time.

Why don’t you smile more often?
Simone Biles: Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.

These retorts or “burns” as they are called, by female athletes on being asked inappropriate questions, are unequivocally cheered across social media. “Sania Mirza schools Rajdeep Sardesai”, “Serena Williams shuts down trolls” or “Simone Biles’ perfect clapback” have become commonplace viral headlines.

But behind the applause and the retweets, there is a far larger problem in celebrating these responses. Even in this day and age, a female athlete at the top of her sport is asked questions that have very little to do with her own game. A substantial chunk of narrative in coverage of female sportswomen is still based on her physique, her outfit, her traditional gender roles and worst of all, as a counterpoint to the men’s game.

Women’s sport is always held in comparison to men’s, but more so when it comes to cricket, especially in India. While talking to a former Indian international cricketer, she kept emphasising that every time she refers to cricket, she means the women’s game because reporters often mix them up. Another cricketer had spoken about how boys in a club team refused to play her team because they didn’t want to play with a girl.

What does this tell you?

In our society – be it any walk of life or even a walk down your neighbourhood – there are certain questions that only women are asked: “What are you wearing?” “When are you getting married/becoming a mother?” “Where is you male chaperone?”

These are the kind of questions that make you want to retort the way Raj did: “Would you ask a man that?”

And it’s not just the laywomen who have had to face these age old queries; Hillary Clinton has argued that, Blake Lively has yelled that out to a reporter as well, showing that it is not only sportswomen but all women who have to put up with a certain sexist line of inquiry.

Play

A few years back, the #CoverTheAthlete campaign did an excellent job of highlighting everything that is wrong with media coverage of female athletes. The video above, made using questions that were actually asked to female athletes, shows you the blatant gender discrimination by the media.

“Sexist commentary, inappropriate interview questions, and articles commenting on physical appearance not only trivializes a woman’s accomplishments, but also sends a message that a woman’s value is based on her looks, not her ability. And it’s much too commonplace,” reads the description on the website along with instances of questions asked – ranging from body hair to breast reduction surgery – that should enrage any self-aware person, irrespective of gender.

Forget the major factors such as gender wage gap and difference in live coverage, the disparity in just the treatment of male and female athletes pervades every sphere of the mass media. In most cases, an advertisement featuring a male player will show him intense, focused, staring into the camera, but a female athlete will be shown either smiling or sexualised in some way. Or if a female athlete is shown at all, the focus in not always on her, as we saw in the Da Da Ding ad for Nike. Sometimes even during tournaments, women will be given a more feminine kit.

Remember during the 2010 Women’s Boxing World Championships, the International Amateur Boxing Association, gave the boxers skirts to wear? Or the Women’s Tennis Association’s “Strong is Beautiful” campaign, which – even though it featured the top players trying to send a positive message – implied that strong and beautiful are generally considered mutually exclusive.

Play

It is these gestures – well meaning or unconscious – that reiterate the double standard of gender-based sports coverage. And these often come from the administration or corporates. But for better or worse, mass media’s function is to hold a mirror to society – the watchdog, the gatekeeper.

  • If these representatives of the masses discriminate and treat women’s sports coverage superficially, can we expect the consumers to think any different?
  • If a reporter during a Grand Slam asks you to twirl so people can see your outfit better instead of asking about your game, can we expect the viewers to not be interested?
  • If the country’s most successful female Olympian is described as leggy and lithe in match reports, can the readers think any different?
  • If a reporter at a press interaction at an event as big as a World Cup thinks it’s okay to ask an international captain about her favourite male player instead of her own game or just favourite player, what message does that send to the the hundreds of young women watching?

Thanks to social media, we saw a number of fellow international cricketers instantly share and support Mithali Raj’s response – a small victory for the crusaders of gender balanced sports coverage. But the real win will be when women, athletes or otherwise, don’t have to bother with these questions at all. They can choose to wear and look how they want, as long as they are putting in the work and not be compared to or treated differently to the men in their field.

You may call me a dreamer, but I hope I’m not the only one.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

by 
Image credit: HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.