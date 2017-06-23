indian cricket

Numbers don’t lie: Post 2015 World Cup, Ashwin and Jadeja have been abysmal in limited overs cricket

Is it time that India look to divide their bowlers into Test- and limited-overs specialists?

by 

India’s emphatic win in the 2013 Champions Trophy had a strong foundation. That Indian team was a complete side, not just on paper, but in practice as well. The batsmen and the bowlers both clicked to win all five matches for India. The Golden Bat, awarded for most runs, went to Shikhar Dhawan and the Golden Ball, for most wickets, went to Ravindra Jadeja.

India’s batsmen repeated a similar feat in this year’s Champions Trophy. The middle order didn’t really have to be tested, because the top three did the job almost every single time. But the stark difference lay in India’s bowling, which was the reason they lost to Sri Lanka and the all-important final to Pakistan. While the two primary pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, did quite well in the tournament, the same cannot be said for the two primary spinners.

Ashwin and Jadeja have become a lethal combination in Test cricket. They’re the top two bowlers in the world in this format at the moment. Their T20 records are pretty good as well. But somewhere along the way, they simply stopped being effective in ODIs. Watching them in this year’s Champions Trophy, it was clear that they were bowling with the intent of keeping the runs down, and not taking wickets.

Ashwin’s ODI numbers until the 2015 World Cup aren’t reflective of his wicket-taking abilities in Test cricket, but they’re still the stats of a very good ODI bowler, one who can keep the runs down and give you a wicket or two in every game.

After this, Ashwin entered a purple patch in Test cricket. In the next two years, his wickets tally in the longest format increased by more than 200%. Obviously, the fact that he played 25 Tests in this period contributed to this, but even his average in this period became significantly better. It was over 30 until the 2015 World Cup. After that, it is 21.

However, his ODI form told a starkly different story.

Until the end of the 2015 World Cup, Jadeja too was invaluable in the Indian ODI line-up. He was the team’s genuine all-rounder, who had a massive impact in the field, could be counted on to bowl 10 overs for very few runs, and occasionally score a few runs. But he was in the team primarily for his accurate, wicket-to-wicket bowling that batsmen found very hard to get away. Trying to hit Jadeja for too many runs generally resulted in dismissals, which is ideal for a limited-overs bowler, as he either gives you tight overs or wickets.

Jadeja rose even higher than Ashwin in the Test arena since the 2015 World Cup. From being the second spinner in the Indian team, he outstripped Ashwin on the rankings table, and is currently the top-ranked bowler in the world. But his ODI form was inversely proportional to his Test form, and he stopped having any sort of impact in this form of the game.

The Champions Trophy was the starkest example of the dip in ODI form of India’s two best spinners. Between themselves, they averaged 83.2 runs a wicket in the tournament, and struck once in 85.2 balls. The primary issue wasn’t that they couldn’t take wickets, but that they weren’t really trying.

Ashwin rarely bowled what has given him the maximum success: the off-spinner. Despite being the scourge of left-handers in Test cricket, he only tried to bowl straight into their legs so as to cramp them for room. It didn’t work in his favour, as he ended up bowling several wides down the leg side, ironically defeating the purpose of the ‘tight’ line.

Jadeja often erred in length, bowling either too short or too full, making him easy pickings due to the lack of any turn.

Perhaps the fact that India have played very little ODI cricket since the 2015 World Cup could be responsible for this. Ashwin and Jadeja bowled a lot in Tests in India’s long home season, and didn’t get much practice in the shorter format. They definitely have the ability to correct whatever flaws that have crept into their bowling, as they proved in the Test series against Australia after the loss in Pune.

But is it time that India look to divide their bowlers into Test- and limited-overs specialists? Ashwin and Jadeja are invaluable in Test cricket, and will probably be at the core of the Indian attack in home Tests for years to come.

But even at their peak, they haven’t been as deadly in ODIs as white-ball specialists like Imran Tahir, Sunil Narine, Adam Zampa, and Amit Mishra. Not only will allowing them to focus on Tests increase their productivity with the red ball, it will enable India to play bowlers who excel at picking wickets in limited-overs cricket.

Amit Mishra has a stellar ODI record. He averages under 24 and picks up a wicket every five overs in this format. That’s virtually two wickets a match. Yuzvendra Chahal has also shown great promise in IPL and T20I cricket, as well as in ODI cricket, albeit against Zimbabwe. These are genuine wicket-takers with the white ball. Axar Patel has proven to be very economical, and gives the team some depth in batting, just like Jadeja.

With the World Cup only two years away, Indian cricket really needs to take a call on whether India’s two primary spinners will continue to play ODI cricket despite their diminishing success in the format, despite the availability of so many options.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

Image credit: HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.