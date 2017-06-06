Rahane’s disappointment and Yuvraj’s failure: Talking points from West Indies vs India

It seems like the Indian cricket team brought the rains from England along with them to West Indies as the first One Day International was called off without even a full innings being completed. What started as a hot day in Trinidad ended up producing a damp squib with just under 40 overs completed out of a possible 100.
Virat Kohli’s men followed the template that’s worked more often for them than not in One Day Internationals while batting first – start slow, preserve wickets, go big at the death. Of course, as it turned out, the death never came.
From what little action that we saw at the Queen’s Park Oval, here are three talking points.
Ajinkya Rahane’s disappointment
It’s odd to call a return to ODIs with a solid 62 off 75 balls to be a disappointment. But Rahane should consider this as a chance missed to make a big statement. With Virat Kohli backing him to open the batting in all five matches in the series, Rahane’s spot is under no immediate danger, of course. But after getting his eye in, playing some delightful square drives and straight drives, Rahane threw it away – not for the first time, mind you – by failing to read a slower ball. The mode of dismissal and the timing of it – coming at the halfway stage of the innings – must irk Rahane. With Rohit Sharma’s return to form, and KL Rahul’s performances in the recent past, Rahane has already slipped down the pecking order and a 62 against a pedestrian bowling attack on a placid pitch does not really scream “I am back.” He needs to convert the starts into big scores, to make himself a headache of the good kind for Kohli.
Shikhar Dhawan’s resurgence
68 125 78 46 21 and 87. Those are Dhawan’s scores in the last six ODIs, since the beginning of Champions Trophy. A good run of form is on the verge of becoming a purple patch. On Friday, he once again showed the authority that makes him such a dangerous batsman – the six to get to his 50, being the standout shot. It was a length ball angling away, he got into position early, and swatted it over fine leg. Disdain. Whisper it, but we are not far away from Dhawan making himself undroppable.
Yuvraj Singh’s failure
Making 4 runs off 10 balls with a strike rate of 40 is not how Yuvraj would have wanted to mark his 400th international appearance, as mathematically symmetrical as it is. The questions are getting louder with every passing match that Yuvraj fails to deliver, batting at that important number 4 slot. Rahul Dravid said the selectors need to take a call on whether Yuvraj, along with MS Dhoni, are part of the team’s plans for 2019 and if not, youngsters need to be blooded in. His return of just over a 100 runs in the Champions Trophy, thanks mainly to a dropped catch against Pakistan, and a failure to begin with in West Indies, mean that his place is under the most scrutiny right now. He doesn’t have anything left to prove to anyone and we all know he will go down as one of the greatest match-winners in our history, but his place in the side can’t be guaranteed by past performances. Yuvraj needs big scores and he needs them now.
The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School
Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.
Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.
CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.
Is it for you?
Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.
Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.
Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”
The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”
The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform
HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.
Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.
CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.
Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.