international tennis

Roger Federer beats Karen Khachanov to reach his 11th Halle Open final

The Swiss ace won a thrilling encounter in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(5) in an hour and 25 minutes on Saturday.

by 
Image credit: Carmen Jaspersen/ AFP

Roger Federer reached his 11th final at the Gerry Weber Open in Halle with a 6-4, 7-6(5) win over Karen Khachanov in their semi-final on Saturday.

It was a tough win for the eight-time former champion, who first served for the match at 5-4 in the second set after having broken the Russian, who was playing in his first-ever semi-final on a grass-court tournament.

In the ensuing tie-break, Federer got the mini-break at 1-0, but couldn’t hold on to his lead for much longer. However, the Swiss did well to secure his first match point to lead 6-5 in the tie-break, before eventually getting through the day after the Russian mistimed one of his booming shots for an unforced error.

Earlier in the first set, both players traded breaks in the first three service games before the 18-time Grand Slam champion took a 3-1 lead in the match. The one-break advantage proved decisive for Federer as he served out the set in the 10th game of the set.

Both players converted around 70% of their first serve points, but were shaky to win points off their second serves. There again, while Federer managed a passable winning conversion of 58% points off his second serves, Khachanov could only manage to win around 46% points off his second serves, which in the end tilted the game in favour of Federer.

‘Sometimes, it wasn’t pretty’

Analysing the nature of his win in his post-match press conference, Federer mentioned, “Anything is good as long as I win today and get a chance to be in the finals because you don’t want to lose in the semis and have sort of a great run and then not get a chance at the title. So, I feel like I did what I had to do. I got through somehow. Sometimes it wasn’t pretty but sometimes I just had to, you know, hang in there and defend and that’s okay too, because he was taking big cuts of the ball.”

Federer also noted, “Now, I’m very happy that it went as well as it did, you know, just reflecting back before in the locker room, it was nice thinking that in my second tournament back, after having not played so much, to be through again in the finals here in Halle, one of my favourite tournaments. It’s a great feeling. So, I’m excited for Sunday.”

Incidentally, his win on Saturday also coincided with his first-round upset to Mario Ancic at Wimbledon, back in 2002 before he embarked on his magnificent record-equalling run at the Championships.

When asked to give a perspective of the evolution of his career across these years, Federer reflected that his tennis career had revolved around dealing with the pressure that came along with the successes he has had achieved in all these years.

‘It doesn’t get any easier to learn later’

“For me, it was just important to really understand what I was actually trying to do on the tennis court or especially in practice,” stated Federer. “I wouldn’t understand why I would go to the weight room. So, I would ask a lot of questions trying to get answers and that just too me some time to understand it. And then, eventually, you have to try to understand what’s your best surface, where do you play better, where do you play worse, what are you going to do about it or how to try to avoid it.”

He then continued, “Same with your game, you know, all these little questions need answers. So, until you get those you just need a few years on Tour. But in the process, you can really enjoy it. You can go out there, you have nothing to lose, even though there is people saying you’re going to be the next great player since whatever and it creates a tremendous amount of pressure but it’s a privilege in my opinion to be in that position. So, you just got to try to make the most of it and learn very quickly because it doesn’t get any easier to learn later. So, you have to suck [soak] it up as much as you can early.”

Lastly, Federer also attributed the evolution of his career to having his own grouping of players in his own age-group.

“I had a great group of guys like the Next Gen group has, I used to have [Lleyton] Hewitt and [Marat] Safin and [Andy] Roddick and [Juan Carlos] Ferrero and all these guys and a lot of my guys, who came from my age group, my generation form the juniors came through as well,” Federer observed. “So, it was like this big new wave coming in. So, that was a lot of fun, trying to do that at the same time and trying to beat the other guy and be happy for him at the same time if he did well. So, I enjoyed my early days in my career as well even though it was all new.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School

Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.

Image credit: HBX CORe | Collapsing Geography

Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.

CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.

Is it for you? 

Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.

Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”

The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”

The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform  

HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.

Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.

Play

CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.

Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.