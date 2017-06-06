‘There’s definitely a bit of lacuna, but team has coped up really well’: Bangar on Kumble’s exit

Batting coach Sanjay Bangar says Anil Kumble’s departure as head coach has definitely left a void in the Indian cricket team set-up even though the players are “coping” well, PTI reported.
Kumble, a former India captain, tendered his resignation as chief coach after the ICC Champions Trophy due to “untenable” differences with skipper Virat Kohli.
On the eve of the second ODI against the West Indies, questions related to the Kumble episode were directed at Bangar.
“We are professionals and such things are part and parcel of any organisation where changes happen. The support staff and the players have shown a lot of professionalism in compartmentalising the issues and so far we have coped up really well,” said Bangar.
The 44-year-old former all-rounder said the team was focussed on the job at hand.
“Everyone’s contributed towards it and as I said earlier, when you part ways it’s never easy. You need to accept that at times such things are going to happen, have happened in the past. But what is of paramount importance is that Indian cricket should keep moving forward and the performances of the team shouldn’t really be affected in any manner.”
Without a head coach, who also used to double up as the team’s bowling coach, Bangar has his work cut out.
“Yes, Anil was doubling up. There were a lot of positive results under him. We all know that the team enjoyed a lot of success. The void, there is definitely a bit of lacuna but the experience that this team possesses - when you have a Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli, who’ve played close to 700 international games, they’re doing a lot of work behind the scenes, they are guiding the players.”
Further speaking about the role of the senior players, he said, “It’s not only the coaching staff, the mentoring that they do and the exchange of ideas among them, there is a wealth of knowledge which the players benefit from.”
Asked what defines the captain-coach relationship, Bangar stressed on trust.
“It’s not only the coach and the captain, it’s also the relationship and trust between the coach and all the players. Basically, it’s a work in progress that requires a lot of time to earn the trust of the players.
“Once you do that, the job and the responsibilities of the coach become that much more easy. That is something that I’ve learnt to work (with).”
Regarding some of the senior pros’ future, Bangar was positive.
“It all boils down to the fitness part. If you’re fit and capable of delivering. You saw in the match against Pakistan, how the experience came to the fore - In the last eight overs we scored 108 runs and that wouldn’t have been possible without the contribution of Yuvraj Singh.
“Even when we were four down at Cuttack, it was the experience of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, who got two big hundreds and put us on a score of 360.
“They have done these things in the last four or five months and if they manage to keep themselves fit, motivated - and I can definitely vouch that they are very motivated to play - you can only stand to benefit from their continued presence in the team,” Bangar concluded.
The best preparation for business school from Harvard Business School
Get ready for your MBA, wherever you are going.
Getting accepted to a top-tier B-school seems like an achievement, which it is, but it’s only the beginning. The real grind comes after, once the program has begun. The very aspects that make an MBA education so valuable – high caliber classmates, a variety of business subjects, highly skilled and demanding professors, massive amounts of learning – also make it challenging. Additionally, the pace of learning can seem daunting. A preparatory course that teaches the fundamentals of business can alleviate the pressure and set students up for success. It can also help students make the most of their time at B-school, learning from all stimuli rather than struggling to catch up with the basics.
CORe (Credential of Readiness), a program offered by HBX, the online learning platform of Harvard Business School (HBS), does exactly this. CORe offers a comprehensive portfolio of essential preparatory courses in Accounting, Analytics, and Economics – grounded in real world problem solving and delivered via a highly-engaging online platform, to make business school aspirants ‘MBA-ready’.
Is it for you?
Entrants to MBA programs come from diverse educational backgrounds and work experience. The difference between what an engineer, doctor, lawyer, commerce graduate, humanities graduate or chartered accountant studies is huge. Yet, in B-school, they are taught in one class and compete on the same turf. The CORe program is for students / professionals who may have never learned, or don’t feel at home with, business fundamentals. It is also valuable for people who have studied business but perhaps need a refresher before stepping back into a classroom environment.
Designed as a primer, CORe integrates the essential aspects of business thinking into three courses – ‘Business Analytics’, ‘Economics for Managers’ and ‘Financial Accounting’. These are the three classes that Harvard Business School faculty determined were essential to success in an MBA program and in the business world. Business Analytics, for example, trains students in quantitative methods used to analyze data. This is especially useful for students from humanities courses or professional courses that had limited application of mathematics, statistics and quantitative concepts. Delving into areas such as describing and summarizing data, sampling and estimation, hypothesis testing and regression, it initiates students into the MBA mode of applying mathematical and statistical principles to understanding and solving real life business situations.
Economics is the foundation of several business aspects such as customer demand, supplier cost, pricing, market dynamics, and competition. Through the Economics for Managers course, students learn to not only understand economic principles, but also use economics as a way of thinking and decision-making, in the context of business. Prof. Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX says, “We want to have you see and appreciate where and how companies get it right, where they use economic logic in powerful ways, and where they can sometimes fall into decision-making traps. This is a course that we, at HBS, want every one of our students to master before they enter our MBA program.”
The third course, Financial Accounting, is designed for students who do not have a business or accounting background. It teaches financial accounting, the backbone of all businesses, from the ground up. Students need a strong understanding of financial statements even for subjects such as Operations Management and Strategy. Since the course is taught through the case-based method with real business scenarios rather than plain theory, it can be a real eye-opener. Says Amita Metkari, Mechanical Engineer, looking to pursue an MBA, “The CORe platform is riveting. Cogent design and presentation of the platform has helped me get over my bias of subjects like accounting being dull, so much so that reading articles online about a company’s cash flow statements or analyzing a balance sheet has become my happiness fix.”
The HBS teaching method using a powerful virtual learning platform
HBX blends the tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of technology to offer immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive virtual learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform and the courses are designed for real-world problem-solving, active learning, and social learning.
Real-world business scenarios are posed to students to solve, and they learn the theory inductively. Students have real profiles and get to know their classmates, as the platform enables peer-to-peer networking and collaborative learning. Frequent reflections and interactive activities necessitate attentiveness and encourage knowledge sharing and active discussion between students. While HBX courses are self-paced; participants are required to meet weekly deadlines. This helps keep the cohort, a class of typically 300 students, on track and supports the social elements of the learning experience.
CORe is offered throughout the year with durations ranging from 8 to 17 weeks. Each program length teaches the same content, but allows students to choose the time intensity that suits them. Applicants can also choose cohorts that provide the credit option of CORe, which will earn them eight undergraduate credits from Harvard Extension School or Harvard Summer School. Upon successful completion of the program, including passing an in-person final exam, students receive a Credential of Readiness from HBX and Harvard Business School. Students may also receive an official-grade transcript, and are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus near Cambridge. Applicants to Harvard Business School can include CORe course credential in the application, but this will be considered in the larger context of a holistic selection process.
Interested candidates submit a free, 10-15-minute application by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.