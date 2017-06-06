Confederation Cup: Germany third-string side start favourite against Mexico in semifinal

The Confederations Cup as it heads into its final stage promises to be a clash between three different forces: a youthful German team, an Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal powered-Chile and Cristiano Ronaldo (Sorry, Mexico!).

No not Portugal, just Ronaldo. While the three Silvas – Andre, Bernardo and Adrien have garnered interest throughout the tournament, the Confed Cup seems like another stepping stone en route to Ronaldo’s fifth Ballon D’ Or.

And while Germany have had little fuss with a third-string side, Sanchez, Vidal and co. seem eager to win their third international trophy in a row. Chile haven’t set the tournament alight as of yet, but should start favourites against Portugal.

Germany have reached the semi-final in 10 of the 11 tournaments since 2002! 🇩🇪😮

3/4 Euros

4/4 World Cup

2/2 Confed Cup

1/1 Olympics — Cristian Nyari (@Cnyari) June 25, 2017

Ronaldo vs Vidal-Sanchez

As if to drive home the point about Ronaldo being Portugal’s golden boy, he has won man-of-the-match awards in all three of Portugal’s matches at the Confederations Cup. Tax evasion charges have to be fought in Madrid next month, but goal evasion charges are certainly not on the cards for the Portuguese captain with 16 goals in his last 10 matches for club and country.

A larger record is also on the horizon as Ronaldo, the current leading goalscorer in international matches with 75 goals nears Ferenc Puskas’ European record of 84. The Confederation Cup would provide the proverbial icing on the cake for the prolific Real Madrid man in a season which started with a victory at the Euros, followed by the La Liga title and a fourth Champions League trophy for him.

Vidal, it would seem is not a fan. The Bayern Munich midfielder bluntly stated, “For me he does not exist. I have already told my Bayern Munich team-mate [and Germany international] Joshua Kimmich that we will meet again in the final!”

Sanchez, leading Chile’s charge faces questions over his future at Arsenal and may be in line for a change at the club level. For his country however, two Copa America triumphs have been sealed prior to the Confed Cup. Chile are yet to hit top gear and drew two out of their three group matches. Claudio Bravo started the last game between the sticks and should continue in goal.

Raphael Guerreiro is missing for Fernando Santos’ men with a broken leg, while Pepe’s one-match ban for an accumulation of yellow cards will mean that Jose Fonte starts alongside Bruno Alves at the heart of defence.

Ronaldo vs Chile.Dawn of Smart a**.enjoy pic.twitter.com/vPwOmmbSWi — Happy united fan (@weijian29) June 27, 2017

Germany have depth, loads of it

At the same time that Germany’s Under-21 team attempt to qualify for the finals of the U21 European Championships against England’s U21, six of their team likely to start the Confed Cup semi against Mexico – Matthias Ginter, Emre Can, Joshua Kimmich, Julian Draxler, Leon Goretzka, Timo Werner – could also be playing on their U-21 team.

Similarly, the likes of Davie Selke, Max Meyer, Serge Gnabry, Maximilian Arnold, Mahmoud Dahoud and Jeremy Toljan could very well have been included in Joachim Low’s plans in Russia this summer. Ahead of the World Cup next summer, it is a bold decision by the 56-year old who finishes his 11th year in charge of the national team.

Provided that the aim of this shuffle was to lend some shape to the team ahead of Russia 2018, it has definitely served its purpose. Timo Werner, up front, after a less-than-stellar first game scored two against Cameroon and Draxler, Goretzka and Lars Stindl have all chipped in with goals.

Joachim Low has won his 100th game in charge of @DFB_Team_EN:



150 games

100 wins

27 draws

23 defeats

370-145 goals#SLnews pic.twitter.com/ypXsyqOETQ — David Kappel (@kappilinho) June 25, 2017

Against Cameroon, the Video Assisted Replay (VAR) system held up the game for some time after the referee Wilmar Roldan had incorrectly sent off Sebastian Siani in the place of Ernest Mabouka, despite the help of technology.

Germany managed to dispatch Cameroon 3-1 but not without a howler from Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. The DieNationalMannSchaft have not kept a clean sheet in either of their games as Bernd Leno’s errors accounted for both the goals they conceded against Australia in their opening game.

Manuel Neuer’s position at the back seems to be safe as does those of Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Joshua Kimmich. Werner could finally be the answer to Germany’s forward woes, filling Miroslav Klose’s massive boots. The likes of captain Draxler, Goretzka and Can should also safely be on the plane to Russia next summer.

Carlos Salcedo and Andres Guardado are ruled out through injury and suspension. Javier Hernandez faces a late fitness test while Hirving Lozano is ready on take on Chicharito’s mantle should he not make the starting eleven.

Mexico are the underdogs but have enough quality in their ranks to unsettle a young German defence. It should provide for a fascinating encounter, akin to their 4-3 clash 12 years ago.

Play

Two of the goalscorers that day, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Lukas Podolski, at the start of their international careers, would go on to make over a 100 appearances for Germany. Low, assistant to Jurgen Klinsmann that day, will hope for more of the same.

(with inputs from AFP)