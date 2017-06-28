indian cricket

In the company of committees: How the BCCI has stubbornly scuttled the Lodha reforms

Six months after its appointment, the Supreme Court-constituted Committee of Administrators hasn’t made much headway in implementing the reforms.

by 
Image credit: Punit Paranjpe/AFP

There are times when the relationship between the Committee of Administrators and the Board of Control for Cricket in India resembles that of Sunny Deol and the courts in the Hindi film Ghayal. All we seem to get after the various arguments are done is yet another tareek (date).

The promised revolution has descended into a carefully constructed chaos with the BCCI and its state association delaying proceedings with a calm that suggests a brutish confidence in their ability to bore us all to sleep.

On Tuesday, we witnessed another chapter in this never-ending story. The BCCI sent across a press release, another in a long line of press releases.

The BCCI, no stranger to committee-formation, was announcing a seven-member “special” committee. This committee, chaired by Rajiv Shukla, had been formed with “issues relating to the implementation of the judgment of the Supreme Court”.

Stop for a moment here and read that again. The “judgment” being referred to was pronounced on July 18, 2016.

Going around in circles

The Supreme Court gave the BCCI six months to implement the Justice Lodha Committee reforms. Amidst much hand-wrangling and legal manoeuvring, the BCCI did not implement the reforms. Finally in January 2017, the SC dismissed Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke from their posts as BCCI president and secretary respectively and appointed a four-member Committee of Administrators, tasking them with the task of implementing the reforms.

And yet, six months later in June, we have another BCCI committee tasked with “issues relating to the implementation of the judgement” being formed, without a single COA member in it. Things clearly come a full circle in the BCCI much faster than they do elsewhere. In another world, this might be called simply going around in circles, but oh well...

The mandate for the COA was clear when they were appointed. Implement the Justice Lodha reforms. It seemed simple enough to do and with the backing of the Supreme Court, it should have been a breeze. The key words there are “should have”.

In March 2017, Vinod Rai, the head of the COA, clearly thought so too. He said that the reforms would be implemented in four to five months.

Yet, only a few months later, reports on Wednesday made the rounds that he was considering quitting in September. If that indeed takes place, the number of members in the COA would shrink to only one with Ramachandra Guha having already stepped down from the committee and Vikram Limaye on the way out, after being appointed the chief executive of the National Stock Exchange. What did they say about circles?

The state associations strike back

It is important to remember that before he was removed from his post, Thakur had told the Lodha panel in November 2016 that the BCCI were helpless in implementing the reforms as the state associations had opposed the move. When the COA first came to power, they started their work, seemingly with gusto, removing officials previously hired by Thakur and Shirke.

Yet, when it has come to dealing with the same state associations themselves, they have hardly managed to make much progress. They asked for compliance reports from the associations who held firm. They asked all the associations to provide their responses to a damning Deloitte Diligence Report about the financial condition of these bodies – but only six state units sent their replies by the first deadline, March 20. The COA were forced to put forward a second deadline, June 12 to receive responses.

And now more recently, it is the COA which is striking a more conciliatory tone. The committee mentioned at the beginning of this piece came into existence due to the administrators. On June 23, a day before the BCCI met for their Special General Meeting, the COA urged the state associations to identify points from Lodha recommendations which they were uncomfortable with and implement the rest, in the hope that that the Supreme Court would take into its consideration in its impending verdict in July.

Play

“I told them when they still had the time, why don’t they think, and then the COA will tell the court that out of the, say, 20 recommendations, 18 are adopted,” said Rai, in an interview with ESPNCricinfo on May 11. “The court might just accede or may not, but at least you will give the court the impression that by and large you have accepted the recommendations”

And hence, after more than a year and half of legal wrangling (the original Lodha report was released on January 4, 2016), we seem to be back again where we all started.

Where does the COA stand after six months?

To give credit where it is due, the COA has helped steer the BCCI through troubled times. In particular, striking down an attempt by a section of the Indian cricket board to pull out of the Champions Trophy.

The committee has also shown a much welcomed degree of interest towards the previously-ignored women’s game, introducing the first Lifetime Achievement Award for Women (of which the first recipient was Shantha Rangaswamy) and starting an ex-gratia payment for the country’s women cricketers in April – though even that was caught up in legal wrangles later.

Unfortunately, the other bigger recommended reforms remain in limbo, mainly due to the stubbornness of the state associations. Though the COA stopped former president N Srinivasan from representing the BCCI at an ICC meeting in April, they could not clarify on whether Srinvasan was allowed to attend the SGM in June, despite being barred under the regulations, stating that it fell under the remit of the judiciary.

And in the entire ugly Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble fracas, the COA came out looking confused. When the reports of a rift first emerged, a report quoted an unnamed member of the committee criticising the Indian captain, calling him “a spoilt child” on June 1.

Four days later, Vinod Rai stated that the COA would not interfere in the selection of the next coach, only for him to state, on June 12, that Kumble would stay on as coach for the West Indies tour. Now, with the BCCI calling for a second round of applications for the position after Kumble’s’ departure, reports on Tuesday emerged stating that the COA was unhappy about the extension of the deadline.

“Whatever you say can be contested by the BCCI office-bearers or state associations. So I don’t really have any power,” said Rai in that ESPNCricinfo interview. “I have to keep running back to the court. We have to work with the BCCI office-bearers because there is no way we can be effective if we don’t work with them.”

And, of course, while that is true, there is nothing but a little sense of disappointment for the Indian cricket fans. Many would have expected that the saga of the Lodha reforms was finally coming to an end with the appointment of the Committee of Administrators.

But as the months have gone on, the expectations have given away to frustration. The more things change, the more they remain the same. Indeed, let’s call for another committee while we are at that.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.