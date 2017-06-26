A curious case of the two national leagues: A handy explainer for your most pertinent questions

India finds itself in an unique position in world football at the moment; starting November, there will be two national leagues running parallel to each other. The AFC has agreed to the All India Football Federation’s suggestion that the Indian Super League and the I-League both should have slots in continental competitions run by the Asian Football Confederation.
While the I-League champions will get a slot in the AFC Champions League play-offs and should they fail to win that, get a guaranteed group stage slot in the AFC Cup, the ISL champions are now eligible for entry to the AFC Cup via the play-offs.
Here’s the Field’s quick explainer on the two league system and other questions you may have had:
Where does the slot for the ISL come from?
The spot that the Federation Cup earlier received is now being offered to the ISL. Prior to this, there had been a suggestion for a Super Cup among the top four ISL and I-League teams. The winners of this Super Cup were expected to get the continental slot. Sources within the AIFF seem to indicate that the Kolkata clubs did not agree to this in time for the proposal to be pushed through to the AFC.
How does player distribution happen between the two leagues?
It is anticipated that there will be a draft for the Indian Super League, with teams able to bid from a pool of players. But it must be noted that nothing has been confirmed till date, with club and federation sources denying that the draft itself is set in stone. The ISL franchises may even be given the option of retaining some players.
If the ISL has a draft with the players who opt for it, the I-League may have a draft of it’s own although AIFF secretary Kushal Das has stated that a concrete road map can only be established for the I-League after a meeting with its constituent clubs on the 29th.
What next for the leagues?
Should they run parallel to each other, which looks highly likely with each passing day, the I-League is set to lose out to the ISL in terms of spending power.
It is very important to note that in terms of this two-league system continuing, all parties concerned are clear that it is a temporary solution and not a permanent one. With the national team focused on qualifying for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, a solution must be arrived at and quick. This is a step in the right direction, as the AFC’s diktat ensures that there is some clarity going forward.
What are the immediate issues at hand?
For the ISL, it is imperative that they take a decision on whether to persist with a draft or an open market system earliest by the first half of July. Bengaluru FC’s CTO Mandar Tamhane is absolutely clear on the fact that his team for the upcoming AFC Cup knockout round needs to be finalised and registered before the end of July, also allowing for a lengthy pre-season before they face a formidable North Korean side 4.25 SC.
For the I-League, clubs have been promised by the AIFF that there will be an improvement in broadcast and marketing standards. They have also demanded a hike in the compensation that the AIFF offers them. The meeting on the 29th will go a long way in clarifying the stance of clubs like Shillong Lajong, Churchill Brothers and the Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.
What are the major changes and will they stay that way?
The ISL is now a 10-team tournament, with Bengaluru FC and a Tata-owned team joining the eight existing teams. Bengaluru FC’s joining was contingent on the fact that the ISL would get a continental slot, and that seems to be the case which will please the two-time I-League champions and runners-up of the 2016 AFC Cup.
The I-League may be set to welcome up to three new teams, along with second division champions NEROCA FC. The conflicted ones are the big two from Kolkata, with club sources indicating that they had launched a serious bid to join the ISL, which failed due to the stumbling blocks surrounding the franchise fee and the ‘one club one city’ rule.
In Indian football, hardly anything is permanent and they may have resigned themselves to playing in the I-League this year but don’t be surprised if they launch fresh bids to join the ISL in the near future.
India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach
We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and
involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.
According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.
Water challenges in urban India
For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.
Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:
Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.
Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.
Water pollution and contamination: In India,almost400,000childrendie every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.
A holistic approach to tackling water challenges
Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.
The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:
Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.
Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.
Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.
Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.
Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.
Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.
Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.
For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.
BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.