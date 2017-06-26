Indian Football

Proposal to increase foreign players splits the I-League clubs in AIFF meeting

This proposal did not curry favour with any clubs other than Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

by 
Image credit: Minerva Punjab/Twitter

On a day of high drama at the AIFF Football House in Dwarka, New Delhi, there were a few shrugs at the end of a meeting between representatives of eight I-League clubs (with the exception of Shillong Lajong) and federation officials.

The day was off to an interesting start with a pre-meeting between the clubs at the Taj Vivanta nearby, with it being labelled “productive” by Minerva Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj. These were promising signs for the league, as the teams have rarely seen eye-to-eye.

In the meeting chaired by AIFF vice-president Subrata Dutta and also attended by Secretary Kushal Das and I-League CEO Sunando Dhar, what ensued were sweeping changes proposed to the league structure with primary among them a change in foreigners allowed to a ‘6+2’ model for the squad, where the 2 stands for recruits only from Asian confederation countries.

Currently, this stands at a ‘3+1’ model, where there are a maximum of four foreign players allowed per team, in line with the AFC regulations. On the pitch, the new proposal is that five players of foreign origin be allowed, with one of those from an AFC-affiliated nation.

Kolkata clubs demand increase in foreigners on and off pitch

Quite a few of these owners/officials came out of the meeting looking thoroughly disgruntled. One said that the meeting was “hijacked”, another said “we were pushed into it”, a third merely asked “what can we do?”

At the centre of it all stood the officials from the two Kolkata giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

In unison with the other clubs prior to the meeting, the two clubs led by Bagan’s Srinjoy Bose and EB’s Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta pushed for the increase in foreigners (from the looks of it, without the consent of the other clubs) while Minerva, Chennai City, Aizawl FC, DSK Shivajians and Neroca FC were opposed to it.

DSK’s Shirish Kulkarni was absolutely adamant as he came out of the meeting, “Yes, they’re proposing this but it’s not mandatory that we have to play with five foreigners. I’ll play my Indian players.”

Aizawl owner Robert Royte was even more blunt as he said, “I stick to what I said. I want the original ‘3+1’ rule. It is even more important for us as we are going to participate in the AFC Champions League this upcoming season. Foreigners are pivotal but we have many good young Mizo players.”

For the moment, it does seem that the two Kolkata clubs are trying to win the league by signing more foreigners, the others may rely on local talent to match them. One thing that all owners did agree on: the budgets, already stretched, are definitely going up this time.

Stadia conflict for CCFC, DSK, MB and EB

Another reason for clubs to accept the parallel functioning of the leagues seems to be the fact that officials from Chennai City FC, Minerva Punjab, Aizawl, Neroca FC and DSK Shivajians seem to have tied down many Indian players to long-term contracts. The players can only be released for the ISL draft, if there is to be one, with the consent of their parent clubs. Royte even stated that some of his younger academy players had seven-year contracts.

The league will start in November but with the now-parallel functioning of leagues there will be a few scheduling difficulties. All the clubs stuck to the point that Star India must broadcast their matches this time and that matches must take place on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, although some may have to look at alternate venues.

Rohit Ramesh of Chennai City FC was unperturbed when it came to the timing of the matches and admitted that playing matches on weekdays was fine but his club, DSK and the two Kolkata giants face an added complication with regards to the availability of stadia given the ISL-ILeague clash.

Chennai City and Chennaiyin FC share the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, while DSK and Pune City FC share the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. The two Kolkata clubs were non-plussed about the arrangements surrounding the Yuva Bharti Krirangan. Alternate stadia used by the two clubs in previous I-League campaigns include the Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri, the Barasat Stadium and the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium.

Ramesh ruled out moving CCFC out of Chennai and said that he would have to consider his “options” with Kulkarni echoing a similar sentiment. At the end of the day, Sunando Dhar made it very clear, “Yes we had talks with these clubs regarding these issues but arranging infrastructure is the prerogative of the clubs.”

Subsidies and promotional amount to increase

Valanka Alemao of Churchill Brothers seemed to be pleased with how things turned around and confirmed that they would play in the I-League next season and added, “My father (Churchill Alemao) eats, sleeps and dreams football.” When asked about dwindling attendances in Goa, she said, “No Salgaocar, no Sporting Clube de Goa and no Dempo. This means we at Churchill have to be smarter.”

Kulkarni too responded in the affirmative and agreed that the DS Kulkarni group had been undergoing some financial difficulties, “The group is going through a rough time. But yes, we intend to play this season.”

Das had agreed to meeting some of the club’s demands, “Yes, we will increase subsidies and also the amount that will go into the central promotional pool,” and also added that Ozone FC, Jharkhand FC and a Kerala-based club had shown interest in joining the I-League.

The league committee will now meet on the 5th of July to evaluate these proposals. A day that was supposed to provide clarity turned out to be not so straightforward with more questions being raised about the sustainability of a model heavily reliant on foreigners. If Aizawl FC have proved anything in their title win, it is that a team filled with young, Indian talent can outlast, outfight and outcompete teams with more glitzy names.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.