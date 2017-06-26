India’s trio of spin queens could make them serious contenders for the ICC Women’s World Cup

When Ekta Bisht came on to bowl the seventh over on Thursday in Taunton, West Indies should have scented danger.
Spinners are not supposed to bowl within the Powerplay – that’s what conventional wisdom says. But Bisht is a genius when it comes to bowling when the field restrictions are in place. The first ball she bowled had Felicia Walters, used to the pacers, play her shot too early. The edge was readily lapped up by wicket-keeper Sushma Verma.
It was a portent of what was to follow.
Applying the squeeze
Ekta Bisht had got the first wicket and Mithali Raj had got medium-pacer Mona Meshram into the mix. That move itself had brought West Indies’ run rate, from ticking along well above 4.5 to below even four. So when the captain decided to go with the full force of her spin attack, West Indies should have felt their danger sense start to tingle.
They had no clue. They plunged from 68/1 in 18 to 94/6 in 35 overs. That’s 26 runs in 17 overs with a loss of five wickets. That’s not even respectable in Test cricket!
In their own respective ways, India’s spinners were outstandingly good. This wasn’t a collapse due to some unplayable bowling, but a result of good old-fashion discipline. A three-pronged attack of Ekta Bisht, Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav, aided admirably by Harmanpreet Kaur and Mona Meshram’s medium pace left West Indies with absolutely no breathing space. West Indies couldn’t hit a single boundary between the 15th and the 34th over – such was India’s spinners dominance.
The variety helped. Ekta Bisht is unfailingly and incredible accurate with her left-arm spin, the ball zoning in at the batter’s pads over and over again. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma controls the ball like a string, putting it right in the in-between legs. And if leg-spinners have a reputation for being a little wild, they should watch Poonam Yadav’s bowling today - 10 overs, one maiden, 19 runs and two wickets.
Together, the three spinners’ overall figures read 30-5-69-5. And that was where the match was won.
A spinner’s tale
But, it was also a case of Stafanie Taylor and West Indies shooting themselves in the foot. Because if they had just a cursory look at past history, they could have noticed a striking fact: these three spinners have played a massive role in India’s incredible record in their last 20 ODIs in which they’ve lost only once.
None among these three have an overall economy rate of more than 3.5 in this period. In fact, even 3.5 is a stretch, Bisht has an economy rate of 2.93 in this period, Sharma 3.00 and Yadav only 3.20. And it’s not just about the fact they have been miserly – all three of them average below 20 runs a wicket in this period. The figures are truly spectacular.
Some of these performances have been…for the lack of a better phrase, out of this world. Against Pakistan in February this year, Bisht took 5/8 in her 10 overs. In that same match, Sharma had figures of 1/6 in her 10 while Yadav took 0/7 in her seven overs. Sharma also took 6/20 in an ODI against Sri Lanka last year.
And they’re living up to the confidence shown in them by the captain. “Honestly everybody prefers to have extra fast bowlers in the side,” said Mithali Raj before the tournament started. “But India have always banked on spinners, irrespective of the wicket. Whether in Australia, South Africa (or elsewhere), spinners have done exceptionally well.”
On the evidence of their performance against West Indies and England too to a lesser degree, India’s biggest trump card is the trio of Bisht, Yadav and Sharma. Their performances over the last year and a half already indicate that, in tandem, they are worth their weight in gold. And if they can continue these kinds of performance, India will be in with more than just a shot at a glorious World Cup title.
India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach
We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and
involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.
According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.
Water challenges in urban India
For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.
Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:
Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.
Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.
Water pollution and contamination: In India,almost400,000childrendie every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.
A holistic approach to tackling water challenges
Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.
The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:
Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.
Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.
Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.
Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.
Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.
Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.
Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.
For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.
BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.
