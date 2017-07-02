With a wide-open draw in Serena’s absence, here are our picks for Wimbledon 2017

Back in 2016, during Wimbledon, Serena Williams was scrambling to muster up her 22nd Grand Slam title after two back-to-back defeats at the Australian and French Opens. Wimbledon 2017 paints quite a different picture, as the American’s maternity-break has left an open field for several players to capitalise on.

But who will emerge as the champion? And, who will be the player who will be the upset of the tournament?

Here are our predictions:

Champion

Karolina Pliskova failed to make it through to the second week at the 2016 edition of Wimbledon. This year, however, she enters the draw as a completely different player who has a chance of being the world No 1 for the first time in her career post the Championships.

The third seeded Czech has the momentum going in her favour, with a title run on Saturday at the AEGON International in Eastbourne. She has been drawn in the top-half, same as the top-seed Angelique Kerber, the player she is trying to takeover as the top-ranked singles player in the world.

Dark horse

.@LucieSafarova saves THREE match points in EPIC 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-6(5) comeback vs Gavrilova!



Books first #AegonClassic Semifinal spot! pic.twitter.com/EuuVXnLm2R — WTA (@WTA) June 23, 2017

The dark horse is a player, who is seeded 16th or below in the draw. Pliskova’s fellow Czech, and 2015 Wimbledon finalist, Lucie Safarova fits this bill appropriately.

In the two years, she played – and lost – the final to Serena Williams, Safarova has been struggling to rejoin the Tour after bouts of illnesses and injuries. The left-hander has, however, had substantial success this year in the two preparatory events she played as a tune-up to Wimbledon. She reached the semi-finals in Nottingham and Birmingham, before losing to eventual winners (Donna Vekic and Petra Kvitova respectively) in both tournaments.

Her defeat to Kvitova in Birmingham, a match in which she retired while down 1-4 in the second set with an injury to her right leg, would be worrying to Safarova. But a timely turnaround does await the 32nd seed in the third Major of the year.

Biggest upset

Jo Konta slipped and hit her head on her third match point, but recovered to beat #1 Angelique Kerber in the Eastbourne QFs. Hope she's OK. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 29, 2017

Angelique Kerber has a lot riding on her Wimbledon performance this year. After getting past the clay season with several scrapes, one of which was a first-round defeat to Ekaterina Makarova in the French Open, Wimbledon is Kerber’s chance of securing redemption.

The German played only one pre-Wimbledon preparatory tournament in Eastbourne and had lost in the quarter-final to Johanna Konta. Kerber opens against American qualifier Irina Falconi at Wimbledon, but with her draw tightening up right after, she remains precariously balanced among the rest of the playing field. So don’t be surprised with an early exit for the top-seed.

Wild card

Two-time former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is the feel-good factor in the tournament this year, along with Victoria Azarenka. However, where the latter is still finding her rhythm on grass, Kvitova looks to have settled herself on the surface.

The eleventh-seeded Kvitova’s entry into the Wimbledon draw came by way of a title win in Birmingham against Australian Ashleigh Barty. What added to the win’s significance was that it was Kvitova’s only second tournament of her post-injury comeback and her first event on grass.

If Kvitova does go on to win Wimbledon 2017, it would be nothing short of a fairy tale.

Youngster to watch out for

Jelena Ostapenko continues to hold the world in thrall with her momentous run at Roland Garros. But, come Wimbledon, it could be 18-year-old Cici Bellis’ turn to keep the world attuned to her performances.

The American turned pro in 2016 and will be making her only third appearance in a Major, after the 2016 US Open and 2017 French Open. Likewise, it will also be her second-ever appearance in a grass tournament after the Mallorca Open in June 2017. And, it’s because of her semi-final finish in Mallorca that the youngster looks to be a player who could cause some upsets in the draw. Possibly starting with Victoria Azarenka, whom she takes on in a tantalising first-round matchup.