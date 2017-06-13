Women's World Cup 2017

Women’s World Cup Live: India hold fort after Mandhana’s early dismissal

Mithali Raj and her team aim to notch their third win a row.

Image credit: ICC

India have started the Women’s World Cup on a strong note with comprehensive wins over former champions England and World T20 champions West Indies. On Sunday, Mithali Raj and Co will take on arch rivals Pakistan at Derby, in a marquee clash. Can the in-form Indian team make it three out of three wins?

Live updates:

End of Over 15, India 40/1: India seem to have decided to break free and take a few more risks after the meager Powerplay overs. First Raut comes forward to Asvamia Iqbal and hook for four and then Baig is taken for back-to-back boundaries in a decisive move from Raut. After three successive maidens, Baig goes for 12 runs in her sixth over as India gain some impetus.

This also prompts captain Sana Mir to introduce spin into the attack in the 13th over, as Nashra Sundhu, 19-year of age, gets the ball and gives away only a couple of runs. The captain herself comes next and bowls a tight over as well. For India, Raut and Sharma hold fort.

Swing is in the air, a lot of it

End of Over 10, India 17/1: The last few overs of the Powerplay were particularly good for India as Punam Raut and Deepti Sharma tried to settle down in the face of the swinging ball. Wicket-taker Baig made most of the movement the ball is getting and bowled three back-to-back maiden overs to stifle the scoring. However, India managed to shed the shackles and score their first boundary in the ninth over. Iqbal gave Sharma a little length and she promptly pulled it for a boundary. India need a lot more of this.

End of Over 5, India 10/1: Pakistan seem to have the upper hand at the end of five overs, having restricted India to only 10 runs and dismissed the dangerous Mandhana. Asvamia Iqbala and Diana Baig have bowled neat, tight lines an taken the full advantage of the pitch that have given the Indians very little room to play their shots so far.

Wicket! India 7/1: This is a big, big blow for India as the in-form Smriti Mandhana is dismissed in the fourth over. Rookie Diana Baig has struck early as she traps the left-hander plumb for LBW. The ball is shown to be pitching in-line and would have gone straight to middle stump, a wonderfully sharp line from the 21-year-old. The opener who scores a ton in the last match has to walk back on 2 off 9, a massive boost for Pakistan. Deepti Sharma in the new batter in.

End of Over 3, India 7/0: India started cautiously with Asmavia Iqbal opening the bowling and bowling a neat line. India got two runs in the first over, with Punam Raut playing a nice drive that found the fielder. Diana Baig, the 21-year-old playing her first Women’s World Cup match, shared the new ball. She bowled a tight over as well, giving away only two runs to Smriti Mandhana, off a mis-field. Asvamia started the third over with a wide but bowled a good lenghth to give away only two more runs.

Opener Smriti Mandhana has been the star for India in the last two matches, with 196 runs including a ton. India will be hoping she continues in the same vein as they look to set a commanding target for Pakistan.

Here are the Playing XIs for India and Pakistan

India have won the toss and elected to bat first. Just the one change for India as Shikha Pandey is replaced by Mansi Joshi.

The match in Derby is sold out – as all India vs Pakistan cricket matches are. Stay tuned for the live action starting shortly.

It’s time for India vs Pakistan again!

Thought leaders and finance industry experts come together to create leaders of tomorrow

An exclusive course gives a select group of eight enterprising individuals a unique opportunity.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Moving from a mid-level to a leadership role is more than just a designation change. It is a transition that requires the development of key leadership skills including a larger overview of the industry one is a part of. According to an HBR study, as top executives make the transition to occupy leadership roles, having a strategic perspective of an industry is critical to becoming a good leader.

Especially when it comes to the world of finance, this strategic perspective is all the more important given the increasing volatility in the global economy due to political and economic developments. This is evidenced in the fact that in 2016, the global economy expanded only by 2.3%, down from 2.7% in 2015. Shifts in global economic power, technological breakthroughs and demographic and social change are major factors that influence financial policies and regulations.

To help keep the finance industry professionals ahead of the curve in the face of such challenges, Standard Chartered has partnered with Chevening, a UK based organisation, to create the Chevening - Standard Chartered Financial Services Fellowship. This programme focuses on industry insights, knowledge sharing and provides exposure to the workings of the international financial markets. Eight professionals from across various disciplines and industries with potential to become leaders in the financial industry have been selected to be a part of the exclusive course. The tailor-made programme, which will be conducted at King’s College, London, will focus on specialist skills such as risk-management, actuarial sciences, financial regulation and aims to deliver these through a holistic approach.

International Exposure

Immediately after British voters decided to leave the EU, the British pound suffered a 7.6% drop against the dollar. This seismic pound-dollar move caused by geo-political uncertainty is one of the many examples that highlights the importance of having a thorough understanding of how global developments can impact economies. The programme is designed to familiarise participants with the impact of such large-scale movements. While the focus is on examining regulatory and organisational implications of Brexit for the finance industry, the course also includes a study of EU’s financial architecture in the post-Brexit world. Course participants will visit the trading floors of major banks in Canary Wharf, the London Stock Exchange, and travel to The European Commission in Brussels and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in Paris. With several companies operating across international boundaries, the experiences provided in this course will enrich them with an in-depth understanding of finance from an international perspective.

Networking with experts

The participants will have numerous opportunities to interact with experts from the Brexit Department; lawmakers, and regulators from the EU and experts from leading financial institutions. These networking opportunities are built in throughout the duration of the course, to enable the sharing of knowledge and industry insights.

Innovation and disruption

Almost all aspects of finance – from retail banking to investments – are being reimagined by digital breakthroughs.
For instance, a recent report by Santander, Oliver Wyman and Anthemis estimated that blockchain technology could cut banks’ infrastructure costs for cross-border payments, securities trading and regulatory compliance by $15bn-$20bn a year from 2022. The course includes such modules that focuses on emerging financial innovations such as crowd-funding and blockchain and examines the ways in which they are disrupting the financial world. It aims to equip the participants with the ability to navigate the fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

The fellowship includes lectures by some illustrious faculty members of King’s College such as Dr. Leone Leonida, Co- Director MSc in Banking and Finance, who has published studies on Early Warning Systems and Banking crisis in low-income countries; Professor George Kapetanios, a published authority in econometrics and finance; Professor Jan Dalhuisen, whose research interest lies in International finance; and Professor Takis Tridimas, an authority on economic and monetary union and banking law. Bringing insights from a wide spectrum of financial and economic applications, the faculty will guide the course participants through the eight-week course and impart knowledge to develop the financial leaders of tomorrow.

Standard Chartered’s partnership with the UK government to deliver a holistic financial services leadership programme is part of their commitment to strengthen the global finance community by identifying and training future leaders of the industry. With a 150-year history in some of the world’s most dynamic markets, Standard Chartered, through its partnership with Chevening, aims to facilitate skill development and provide a platform to encourage cross-border engagement and learning. On completion of the fellowship, the participants will return to their respective professions with knowledge and skills that will enable them to further advance their organisation as well as the industry at large.

For more information on the Chevening-Standard Chartered Financial Services fellowship, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Standard Chartered and Chevening and not by the Scroll editorial team.