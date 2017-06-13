Women’s World Cup Live: India hold fort after Mandhana’s early dismissal

India have started the Women’s World Cup on a strong note with comprehensive wins over former champions England and World T20 champions West Indies. On Sunday, Mithali Raj and Co will take on arch rivals Pakistan at Derby, in a marquee clash. Can the in-form Indian team make it three out of three wins?

Live updates:

Plays really close to the body. Hardly any gap between bat-pad. Poonam Raut has a solid defensive game. Very impressive. #WWC17 #IndvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 2, 2017

End of Over 15, India 40/1: India seem to have decided to break free and take a few more risks after the meager Powerplay overs. First Raut comes forward to Asvamia Iqbal and hook for four and then Baig is taken for back-to-back boundaries in a decisive move from Raut. After three successive maidens, Baig goes for 12 runs in her sixth over as India gain some impetus.

This also prompts captain Sana Mir to introduce spin into the attack in the 13th over, as Nashra Sundhu, 19-year of age, gets the ball and gives away only a couple of runs. The captain herself comes next and bowls a tight over as well. For India, Raut and Sharma hold fort.

Currently at the crease, Punam and Deepti put on a record 320-run stand against Ireland in May!#INDvPAK



Live: https://t.co/lkau2LCNgH pic.twitter.com/BNNp9oZ450 — The Field (@thefield_in) July 2, 2017

Swing is in the air, a lot of it

The white ball wasn't swinging in #CT17 but now, the same ball is swinging bananas. An aspect I love about Women's cricket. #WWC17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 2, 2017

End of Over 10, India 17/1: The last few overs of the Powerplay were particularly good for India as Punam Raut and Deepti Sharma tried to settle down in the face of the swinging ball. Wicket-taker Baig made most of the movement the ball is getting and bowled three back-to-back maiden overs to stifle the scoring. However, India managed to shed the shackles and score their first boundary in the ninth over. Iqbal gave Sharma a little length and she promptly pulled it for a boundary. India need a lot more of this.

End of Over 5, India 10/1: Pakistan seem to have the upper hand at the end of five overs, having restricted India to only 10 runs and dismissed the dangerous Mandhana. Asvamia Iqbala and Diana Baig have bowled neat, tight lines an taken the full advantage of the pitch that have given the Indians very little room to play their shots so far.

Diana Baig is making a mark in her 3rd ODI for @TheRealPCB. Got Mandhana LBW, athletic in the field, giving Pakistan a great start. #WWC17 — Mel 'MJ' Jones (@meljones_33) July 2, 2017

Wicket! India 7/1: This is a big, big blow for India as the in-form Smriti Mandhana is dismissed in the fourth over. Rookie Diana Baig has struck early as she traps the left-hander plumb for LBW. The ball is shown to be pitching in-line and would have gone straight to middle stump, a wonderfully sharp line from the 21-year-old. The opener who scores a ton in the last match has to walk back on 2 off 9, a massive boost for Pakistan. Deepti Sharma in the new batter in.

End of Over 3, India 7/0: India started cautiously with Asmavia Iqbal opening the bowling and bowling a neat line. India got two runs in the first over, with Punam Raut playing a nice drive that found the fielder. Diana Baig, the 21-year-old playing her first Women’s World Cup match, shared the new ball. She bowled a tight over as well, giving away only two runs to Smriti Mandhana, off a mis-field. Asvamia started the third over with a wide but bowled a good lenghth to give away only two more runs.

Opener Smriti Mandhana has been the star for India in the last two matches, with 196 runs including a ton. India will be hoping she continues in the same vein as they look to set a commanding target for Pakistan.

🇮🇳 @mandhana_smriti opens up on her recent form & injury comeback. Will she be the difference maker against Pakistan today? #INDvPAK #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/Hp261jDD2F — ICC (@ICC) July 2, 2017

Here are the Playing XIs for India and Pakistan

INDw XI: P Raut, S Mandhana, D Sharma, M Raj, H Kaur, M Meshram, J Goswami, M Joshi, E Bisht, S Verma, P Yadav — ICC Live Scores (@ICCLive) July 2, 2017

PAKw XI: A Zafar, B Nahida, J Wadood, I Javed, SNF Abidi, AI Khokar, S Nawaz, S Mir, N Sundhu, D Baig, S Yousaf — ICC Live Scores (@ICCLive) July 2, 2017

India have won the toss and elected to bat first. Just the one change for India as Shikha Pandey is replaced by Mansi Joshi.

The match in Derby is sold out – as all India vs Pakistan cricket matches are. Stay tuned for the live action starting shortly.

Doesn't get any bigger than this @BCCIWomen vs @TheRealPCB India win the toss and bat!! Plenty of runs in this wicket. #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/I1uxHQ03LH — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) July 2, 2017

It’s time for India vs Pakistan again!