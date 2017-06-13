Wimbledon 2017

‘I’ll be fine to play seven matches’: Andy Murray insists he’s fit for Wimbledon title defence

The world No 1 was seen limping while practising at Wimbledon over the weekend, but he is convinced he can make it through two weeks of the grass court event.

by 
Image credit: AFP

Andy Murray insisted he is fit enough to start the defence of his Wimbledon title on Monday despite his recent struggles with a hip injury.

Murray sparked concerns he might have to withdraw from Wimbledon after cancelling two scheduled exhibition matches this week due to his sore hip.

The world No 1 was seen limping while practising at Wimbledon over the weekend, but he is convinced he can make it through two weeks of the grass court Grand Slam.

“I’ll be fine to play the event and play seven matches,” Murray told reporters at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, will play the first match on Centre Court on Monday against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik.

That will be a huge lift for Murray, who admitted he had been worried the hip pain wouldn’t ease off in time for Wimbledon.

“You never know. I haven’t been in that sort of position too often, only a few days before a Slam and not felt good at all,” he said.

“Obviously this is an extremely important tournament, so you worry a little bit. It’s a little bit stressful if you can’t practise for a few days.

“You really want to be preparing, training as much as you can to get ready and make you feel better, especially when you hadn’t had any matches.

“I just tried to think positively. I tried to make the best decisions along with my team to give myself the best chance to feel good on Monday. I feel like I’ve done that.”

Facing world number 134 Bublik should be a gentle introduction to the tournament for Murray, who is desperately short of match practice on grass after a shock Queen’s Club first-round loss against unheralded Australian Jordan Thompson.

‘Confidence’

Crucially, the Scot said his injury has started to feel better after lengthy treatment and prolonged periods of rest over the last week.

“I’ve had hip problems since I was very young. It’s not something new to me,” he said.

“It’s just been very sore the last few weeks and was giving me quite a lot of trouble, moving to certain shots and getting to certain positions.

“That was why I had to take the break to try to give it a chance to settle down, calm down a bit.

“I spent a lot of time with my physio, doing some extra exercises in my warm-up, strengthening exercises, a lot of stuff to try to loosen off that area.

“It’s felt a lot better in the last few days. Practice each day has got a little bit better.”

Murray also went into the French Open with concerns over his form and fitness, but gradually played his way back to his best en route to the semi-finals.

The three-time Grand Slam winner is hoping for a similar scenario at Wimbledon.

“It’s been slightly stop-start preparations. But each day I’ve felt better, a little bit like at the French Open,” he said.

“I didn’t come in as well-prepared, but I still found a way with each match to feel a bit better, and built confidence each day. I’m hoping that’s the case here.”

Murray’s wife pregnant with second child

Murray also confirmed his wife Kim is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Murray, who married Kim in 2015, became a father for the first time in February 2016 when his wife gave birth to their daughter Sophia.

“We’re both obviously very happy and looking forward to it,” Murray told reporters at Wimbledon on Sunday.

He said knowing he is due to become a father again wouldn’t provide extra inspiration as he chases a third Wimbledon title and fourth Grand Slam crown.

“No, I wouldn’t have thought so,” he said.

Murray wouldn’t be drawn on when the baby is due to be born, but he said Kim would be supporting him at Wimbledon over the next fortnight.

“She’ll be coming to Wimbledon. And we found out a while ago. But I’m not interested in discussing the dates of that in here,” he said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Thought leaders and finance industry experts come together to create leaders of tomorrow

An exclusive course gives a select group of eight enterprising individuals a unique opportunity.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Moving from a mid-level to a leadership role is more than just a designation change. It is a transition that requires the development of key leadership skills including a larger overview of the industry one is a part of. According to an HBR study, as top executives make the transition to occupy leadership roles, having a strategic perspective of an industry is critical to becoming a good leader.

Especially when it comes to the world of finance, this strategic perspective is all the more important given the increasing volatility in the global economy due to political and economic developments. This is evidenced in the fact that in 2016, the global economy expanded only by 2.3%, down from 2.7% in 2015. Shifts in global economic power, technological breakthroughs and demographic and social change are major factors that influence financial policies and regulations.

To help keep the finance industry professionals ahead of the curve in the face of such challenges, Standard Chartered has partnered with Chevening, a UK based organisation, to create the Chevening - Standard Chartered Financial Services Fellowship. This programme focuses on industry insights, knowledge sharing and provides exposure to the workings of the international financial markets. Eight professionals from across various disciplines and industries with potential to become leaders in the financial industry have been selected to be a part of the exclusive course. The tailor-made programme, which will be conducted at King’s College, London, will focus on specialist skills such as risk-management, actuarial sciences, financial regulation and aims to deliver these through a holistic approach.

International Exposure

Immediately after British voters decided to leave the EU, the British pound suffered a 7.6% drop against the dollar. This seismic pound-dollar move caused by geo-political uncertainty is one of the many examples that highlights the importance of having a thorough understanding of how global developments can impact economies. The programme is designed to familiarise participants with the impact of such large-scale movements. While the focus is on examining regulatory and organisational implications of Brexit for the finance industry, the course also includes a study of EU’s financial architecture in the post-Brexit world. Course participants will visit the trading floors of major banks in Canary Wharf, the London Stock Exchange, and travel to The European Commission in Brussels and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in Paris. With several companies operating across international boundaries, the experiences provided in this course will enrich them with an in-depth understanding of finance from an international perspective.

Networking with experts

The participants will have numerous opportunities to interact with experts from the Brexit Department; lawmakers, and regulators from the EU and experts from leading financial institutions. These networking opportunities are built in throughout the duration of the course, to enable the sharing of knowledge and industry insights.

Innovation and disruption

Almost all aspects of finance – from retail banking to investments – are being reimagined by digital breakthroughs.
For instance, a recent report by Santander, Oliver Wyman and Anthemis estimated that blockchain technology could cut banks’ infrastructure costs for cross-border payments, securities trading and regulatory compliance by $15bn-$20bn a year from 2022. The course includes such modules that focuses on emerging financial innovations such as crowd-funding and blockchain and examines the ways in which they are disrupting the financial world. It aims to equip the participants with the ability to navigate the fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

The fellowship includes lectures by some illustrious faculty members of King’s College such as Dr. Leone Leonida, Co- Director MSc in Banking and Finance, who has published studies on Early Warning Systems and Banking crisis in low-income countries; Professor George Kapetanios, a published authority in econometrics and finance; Professor Jan Dalhuisen, whose research interest lies in International finance; and Professor Takis Tridimas, an authority on economic and monetary union and banking law. Bringing insights from a wide spectrum of financial and economic applications, the faculty will guide the course participants through the eight-week course and impart knowledge to develop the financial leaders of tomorrow.

Standard Chartered’s partnership with the UK government to deliver a holistic financial services leadership programme is part of their commitment to strengthen the global finance community by identifying and training future leaders of the industry. With a 150-year history in some of the world’s most dynamic markets, Standard Chartered, through its partnership with Chevening, aims to facilitate skill development and provide a platform to encourage cross-border engagement and learning. On completion of the fellowship, the participants will return to their respective professions with knowledge and skills that will enable them to further advance their organisation as well as the industry at large.

For more information on the Chevening-Standard Chartered Financial Services fellowship, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Standard Chartered and Chevening and not by the Scroll editorial team.