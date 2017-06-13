I have to be at my best during World Championships: PV Sindhu

India’s Olympic silver medallist shuttller PV Sindhu on Sunday said she was focused on doing well in the forthcoming World Championship in Glasgow and was working hard with her coaches to be in her best form during the prestigious tournament, PTI reported.
“It (World Championship next month) is a big event. I am looking forward to it and working hard for the tournament. It is not going to be easy, I have to be at my best,” Sindhu said.
The Indian, currently ranked 5th in the world, has previously won bronze medals at the Championship in 2013 and 2014.
Having stolen the thunder from Saina Nehwal following her exploits in the Rio Games, Sindhu has since won two Super Series titles (Indian Open and China Open) but is aware that the achievements come with a bigger responsibility.
“Of course, life has changed after Rio. Winning a silver medal was a huge moment for me. It has come with a lot of responsibilities. I am expected to win (more) these days. I have to work hard and keep doing well in the tournaments ahead,” she said.
“I am lucky to have got to work with a coach like Gopi Sir (P Gopichand). I have been associated with him for several years. Me and the other players have to be thankful to him, for his guidance. The infrastructure is very good and the arrival of Indonesian coaches (Mulyo Handoyo and Hariawan) has been of great help,” the ace shuttler said when asked about Gopichand’s role in her development.
She gave a thumbs up to the good performance of the Indian male shuttlers in recent times with Kidambi Srikanth claiming back-to-back Super Series titles in Indonesia and Australia and B Sai Praneeth claiming his maiden Super Series title in Singapore (defeating Srikanth in the final).
“The men (shuttlers) have been doing very well, getting great results. They have been working very hard with the Indonesian coaches and that is paying off. In the years to come, many more strong players will emerge in men’s section,” Sindhu said.
“Badminton has witnessed a spurt in recent times and the Indians doing well at the global level is a positive sign. The good work done by the players and coaches is bearing fruit,” she pointed out.
Asked about her rivalry with Saina Nehwal, who blazed a trail on the women’s circuit before Sindhu joined the big league, she said, “When we play matches, we are rivals. Off the court, we are friends. She trains in Bengaluru and me in Hyderabad. We have our individual styles and try to win when we meet in a match.
Thought leaders and finance industry experts come together to create leaders of tomorrow
An exclusive course gives a select group of eight enterprising individuals a unique opportunity.
Moving from a mid-level to a leadership role is more than just a designation change. It is a transition that requires the development of key leadership skills including a larger overview of the industry one is a part of. According to an HBR study, as top executives make the transition to occupy leadership roles, having a strategic perspective of an industry is critical to becoming a good leader.
Especially when it comes to the world of finance, this strategic perspective is all the more important given the increasing volatility in the global economy due to political and economic developments. This is evidenced in the fact that in 2016, the global economy expanded only by 2.3%, down from 2.7% in 2015. Shifts in global economic power, technological breakthroughs and demographic and social change are major factors that influence financial policies and regulations.
To help keep the finance industry professionals ahead of the curve in the face of such challenges, Standard Chartered has partnered with Chevening, a UK based organisation, to create the Chevening - Standard Chartered Financial Services Fellowship. This programme focuses on industry insights, knowledge sharing and provides exposure to the workings of the international financial markets. Eight professionals from across various disciplines and industries with potential to become leaders in the financial industry have been selected to be a part of the exclusive course. The tailor-made programme, which will be conducted at King’s College, London, will focus on specialist skills such as risk-management, actuarial sciences, financial regulation and aims to deliver these through a holistic approach.
International Exposure
Immediately after British voters decided to leave the EU, the British pound suffered a 7.6% drop against the dollar. This seismic pound-dollar move caused by geo-political uncertainty is one of the many examples that highlights the importance of having a thorough understanding of how global developments can impact economies. The programme is designed to familiarise participants with the impact of such large-scale movements. While the focus is on examining regulatory and organisational implications of Brexit for the finance industry, the course also includes a study of EU’s financial architecture in the post-Brexit world. Course participants will visit the trading floors of major banks in Canary Wharf, the London Stock Exchange, and travel to The European Commission in Brussels and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in Paris. With several companies operating across international boundaries, the experiences provided in this course will enrich them with an in-depth understanding of finance from an international perspective.
Networking with experts
The participants will have numerous opportunities to interact with experts from the Brexit Department; lawmakers, and regulators from the EU and experts from leading financial institutions. These networking opportunities are built in throughout the duration of the course, to enable the sharing of knowledge and industry insights.
Innovation and disruption
Almost all aspects of finance – from retail banking to investments – are being reimagined by digital breakthroughs. For instance, arecent report by Santander, Oliver Wyman and Anthemis estimated that blockchain technology could cut banks’ infrastructure costs for cross-border payments, securities trading and regulatory compliance by $15bn-$20bn a year from 2022. The course includes such modules that focuses on emerging financial innovations such as crowd-funding and blockchain and examines the ways in which they are disrupting the financial world. It aims to equip the participants with the ability to navigate the fast-evolving digital ecosystem.
The fellowship includes lectures by some illustrious faculty members of King’s College such as Dr. Leone Leonida, Co- Director MSc in Banking and Finance, who has published studies on Early Warning Systems and Banking crisis in low-income countries; Professor George Kapetanios, a published authority in econometrics and finance; Professor Jan Dalhuisen, whose research interest lies in International finance; and Professor Takis Tridimas, an authority on economic and monetary union and banking law. Bringing insights from a wide spectrum of financial and economic applications, the faculty will guide the course participants through the eight-week course and impart knowledge to develop the financial leaders of tomorrow.
Standard Chartered’s partnership with the UK government to deliver a holistic financial services leadership programme is part of their commitment to strengthen the global finance community by identifying and training future leaders of the industry. With a 150-year history in some of the world’s most dynamic markets, Standard Chartered, through its partnership with Chevening, aims to facilitate skill development and provide a platform to encourage cross-border engagement and learning. On completion of the fellowship, the participants will return to their respective professions with knowledge and skills that will enable them to further advance their organisation as well as the industry at large.
For more information on the Chevening-Standard Chartered Financial Services fellowship, see here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Standard Chartered and Chevening and not by the Scroll editorial team.