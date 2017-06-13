international football

Lars Stindl’s first-half goal wins Germany their maiden Confederations Cup title

The goal came after 20 minutes with Chilean defender Marcelo Diaz making a defensive blunder.

by 
Image credit: Reuters

Lars Stindl’s simple tap-in, following a costly first-half blunder by Marcelo Diaz, was enough to give Germany a 1-0 win over Chile in the Confederations Cup final on Sunday.

Diaz’s momentary lapse in concentration let Timo Werner rob him of possession, draw the goalkeeper and pass to Stindl, who scored into an empty net on 20 minutes in Saint Petersburg.

“Unbelievable,” beamed Germany captain Julian Draxler, who won the Golden Ball for the tournament’s best player.

“We fought well and deserved this win. We hadn’t played together before the tournament, which makes it even more valuable.

“Every title is special, but with this young team, it’s even more so. Now we can all go on holiday – and even take the trophy with us,” he added with a grin.

This is the first time Germany, the defending world champions, have won the Confederations Cup in the eighth edition of the pre-World Cup tournament.

“There was not much difference between the two teams,” said Chile captain Claudio Bravo, voted the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

“We are sad not to have won, but we played against a world-class team and must learn from our mistakes.”

The video assistant referee (VAR) again came into the spotlight as Chile’s Gonzalo Jara was lucky not to be sent off in the second half.

Despite his elbow in the face of Werner being reviewed by the VAR, the defender was only booked on 65 minutes.

Werner, Stindl and Leon Goretzka all finished with three goals but RB Leipzig striker Werner took the top scorer’s prize by virtue of also supplying two assists.

Despite dominating for long spells, Chile failed to turn 61 percent possession and 20 shots – compared to the Germans’ eight – into goals.

The South Americans kept the same team which squeezed past Portugal 3-0 on a penalty shoot out after a goalless draw in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Germany’s only change from the team which beat Mexico 4-1 in the last four saw defender Shkodran Mustafi replace Benjamin Henrichs.

Chile’s confident start

Chilean fans turned the Saint Petersburg Stadium into a sea of red and merciless pressing by La Roja early on saw Charles Aranguiz and Arturo Vidal cause havoc in the Germany defence.

Eduardo Vargas had the first clear shot on 11 minutes which flew into the grateful arms of Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The South Americans then wasted a golden chance when Vidal’s shot was blocked by Ter Stegen and Alexis Sanchez could not connect with the loose ball.

It proved costly as Diaz’s calamitous mistake and Werner’s quick thinking led to Stindl’s match-winner.

Diaz dithered on the ball on the edge of his own box, allowing Werner to pounce. He then drew the lunging Bravo and squared to Stindl, who tapped home.

Having fallen behind, Chile upped the pressure to force an equaliser which left space at the back for Germany to counter-attack.

Draxler fired wide of the post, then Goretzka, who scored twice in the 4-1 semi-final win over Mexico, wasted a great chance by firing straight at Bravo just before the break.

Chilean tempers started to fray, and approaching the hour mark Joshua Kimmich squared up to Vidal, who pushed the German away. The Bayern Munich team-mates were both booked.

Then Werner was left clutching his jaw after an elbow in the face from Jara near the touchline, the Serbian referee deciding to award a yellow card to the defender after reviewing the incident.

The South Americans battered the German goal in the final 20 minutes but Sanchez’s shot was blocked and Ter Stegen then saved from Vargas. With time running out, both Vidal and substitute Angelo Sagal fired over the bar, as the German defence held firm.

Brief score:

  • Germany 1 (Lars Stindl) beat Chile 0
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Thought leaders and finance industry experts come together to create leaders of tomorrow

An exclusive course gives a select group of eight enterprising individuals a unique opportunity.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Moving from a mid-level to a leadership role is more than just a designation change. It is a transition that requires the development of key leadership skills including a larger overview of the industry one is a part of. According to an HBR study, as top executives make the transition to occupy leadership roles, having a strategic perspective of an industry is critical to becoming a good leader.

Especially when it comes to the world of finance, this strategic perspective is all the more important given the increasing volatility in the global economy due to political and economic developments. This is evidenced in the fact that in 2016, the global economy expanded only by 2.3%, down from 2.7% in 2015. Shifts in global economic power, technological breakthroughs and demographic and social change are major factors that influence financial policies and regulations.

To help keep the finance industry professionals ahead of the curve in the face of such challenges, Standard Chartered has partnered with Chevening, a UK based organisation, to create the Chevening - Standard Chartered Financial Services Fellowship. This programme focuses on industry insights, knowledge sharing and provides exposure to the workings of the international financial markets. Eight professionals from across various disciplines and industries with potential to become leaders in the financial industry have been selected to be a part of the exclusive course. The tailor-made programme, which will be conducted at King’s College, London, will focus on specialist skills such as risk-management, actuarial sciences, financial regulation and aims to deliver these through a holistic approach.

International Exposure

Immediately after British voters decided to leave the EU, the British pound suffered a 7.6% drop against the dollar. This seismic pound-dollar move caused by geo-political uncertainty is one of the many examples that highlights the importance of having a thorough understanding of how global developments can impact economies. The programme is designed to familiarise participants with the impact of such large-scale movements. While the focus is on examining regulatory and organisational implications of Brexit for the finance industry, the course also includes a study of EU’s financial architecture in the post-Brexit world. Course participants will visit the trading floors of major banks in Canary Wharf, the London Stock Exchange, and travel to The European Commission in Brussels and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in Paris. With several companies operating across international boundaries, the experiences provided in this course will enrich them with an in-depth understanding of finance from an international perspective.

Networking with experts

The participants will have numerous opportunities to interact with experts from the Brexit Department; lawmakers, and regulators from the EU and experts from leading financial institutions. These networking opportunities are built in throughout the duration of the course, to enable the sharing of knowledge and industry insights.

Innovation and disruption

Almost all aspects of finance – from retail banking to investments – are being reimagined by digital breakthroughs.
For instance, a recent report by Santander, Oliver Wyman and Anthemis estimated that blockchain technology could cut banks’ infrastructure costs for cross-border payments, securities trading and regulatory compliance by $15bn-$20bn a year from 2022. The course includes such modules that focuses on emerging financial innovations such as crowd-funding and blockchain and examines the ways in which they are disrupting the financial world. It aims to equip the participants with the ability to navigate the fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

The fellowship includes lectures by some illustrious faculty members of King’s College such as Dr. Leone Leonida, Co- Director MSc in Banking and Finance, who has published studies on Early Warning Systems and Banking crisis in low-income countries; Professor George Kapetanios, a published authority in econometrics and finance; Professor Jan Dalhuisen, whose research interest lies in International finance; and Professor Takis Tridimas, an authority on economic and monetary union and banking law. Bringing insights from a wide spectrum of financial and economic applications, the faculty will guide the course participants through the eight-week course and impart knowledge to develop the financial leaders of tomorrow.

Standard Chartered’s partnership with the UK government to deliver a holistic financial services leadership programme is part of their commitment to strengthen the global finance community by identifying and training future leaders of the industry. With a 150-year history in some of the world’s most dynamic markets, Standard Chartered, through its partnership with Chevening, aims to facilitate skill development and provide a platform to encourage cross-border engagement and learning. On completion of the fellowship, the participants will return to their respective professions with knowledge and skills that will enable them to further advance their organisation as well as the industry at large.

For more information on the Chevening-Standard Chartered Financial Services fellowship, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Standard Chartered and Chevening and not by the Scroll editorial team.