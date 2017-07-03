INDIA IN WEST INDIES

Let’s not sugarcoat it: MS Dhoni messed it up. But, really, that’s all right

His 114-ball 54 will go down as perhaps the most bizarre innings he has played.

by 

It had really just happened. India lost a run-chase against West Indies. A batting line-up that has developed a fierce reputation of chasing down whatever is in front of them, could not reach 190.

And at the centre of it all was Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

After the match was over, the cameras turned to the former captain. We are used to Dhoni not showing any emotion after the craziest of finishes, but this time it was not a lack of emotion – this time it was a vacant stare into the distance.

An unidentified member of the squad held out his hand besides Dhoni, but he was seemingly not even aware of it. He was then tapped on his shoulder, to make him realise there was a hand to be shook. This was the usually very self-aware Dhoni, unusually, being lost in his own world.

Why wouldn’t he be? What preceded that moment will perhaps go down as one of the most bizarre innings he has played in his career. The match-winner par excellence had just scored the slowest ODI fifty of his career – 114 balls for his 54. No sixes. Just one hit to the boundary that came after 102 balls. From overs 21 to 40, Dhoni faced 65 balls, 44 of them not fetching him a run. It was not as if he was struggling for timing, he simply could not find the gaps. Bizarre would be an understatement to describe that innings.

Now, let’s get one thing out of the way. Did India lose primarily because of that Dhoni innings? Yes, yes, they did. There are no two ways about that. We can sit here and sugarcoat the innings, saying it was a collective failure.

We can talk about the less-bizarre-but-equally-confusing approach from Ajinkya Rahane. We can talk about how Ravindra Jadeja showed once again that, for all his rockstar persona, he doesn’t have a cricketing brain. We can even talk about Virat Kohli’s new-found trouble with the bouncers and how that’s a concern ahead of away tours. We can, like many observers on social media chose to, focus on the brilliance of West Indies bowlers and the shrewd captaincy by Jason Holder, to be politically correct.

But no, the bulk of the responsibility lies squarely at the feet of Dhoni. And here’s the other thing: that is all right.

When Dhoni came in to bat, with Rahane going steady at the other end, India required 143 runs from 224 balls. Forget the pitch, forget the bowling, forget the loss of three early wickets, that was still achievable for two men who made fifties at the same venue, just two days earlier. Setting the ‘game of glorious uncertainties’ cliche aside for a minute, if either of Rahane or Dhoni batted till the fag end of the match from then on, it should have been a certain win for India. As it turned out, Dhoni was there till the end of the 49th over and India still ended up losing.

Enough has been written about Dhoni’s waning finishing powers. It was discussed after he failed to take India past the finishing line against New Zealand in Delhi last year. It was discussed after the South Africa series in 2015. For a man who has done it so often in the past, the occasions he doesn’t, will obviously dominate the headlines.

Instead of dwelling on this one match-changing blockathon, fans and observers will need to worry only if this happens with increasing frequency. He showed in the the third ODI that, on his day, he’s still got it. He showed in the fourth ODI that those days won’t be as frequent.

Statistics show he’s not the finisher he once was but he has, in the last two years, improved his game in certain aspects too. He is evolving. So, call this a bad performance, a poorly judged chase, without falling back on how one should give him the benefit of doubt for what he has done in the past. But that’s about it.

There is no ‘bigger picture’ in this case, as long as it’s a one-off. Everyone has bad days in the office; it’s just how professional sport is. There is no need to gloss over the fact that he messed up and at the same time, the reactions don’t have to as extreme as “he is a legend, stop criticising him” or “it’s time to drop him”. The truth, as is the case often, lies in the middle.

This defeat was down to Dhoni’s innings but, as the best of athletes do, he will probably be the first person to acknowledge that, take it on the chin, dust it off and move on.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.