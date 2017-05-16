Women's World Cup 2017

Women’s World Cup: Ekta Bisht is not the classical spinner, but she’s got spunk, says Mamatha Maben

India’s ODI bowling record holder discussed how spin has been the game changer for Mithali Raj’s team in England.

Image credit: Jason Cairnduff / Reuters

Ekta Bisht’s neat line and sharp angles got her a record fifer and India a 95-run victory while defending a modest 169 against Pakistan in the Women’s World Cup match on Sunday. The 31-year-old’s steady bowling effort won her many accolades, from captain Mithali Raj to other Indian cricketers.

And when Bisht was claiming the best figures by an Indian at the World Cup, Mamatha Maben, who holds the 13-year record for the best bowling by an Indian in ODI cricket 6/10, tweeted about how she would be glad to see a new record.

In the end, Bisht’s 5/18 turned out to be the seventh best for India, and her second best performance after her 5/8 against the same opposition in the World Cup qualifiers earlier this year. A stunning performance for someone who isn’t in the mould of the traditional Indian spinner.

“I have always fancied Ekta, though many people said she is not the classical spinner. I like the spunk she has, whether bowling or batting, she strikes whenever India needs it,” Maben told The Field.

Left-arm spinner Bisht was given the new ball with Jhulan Goswami and she struck in her very first over dismissing opener Ayesha Zafar. She got Sidra Nawaz and Iram Javed off successive overs in almost identical manner as all three played for turn on crisp, straighter deliveries.

“The thing with Ekta is that she is a little like [Ravindra] Jadeja. She doesn’t turn much but suddenly she will bring one back and it skids through and that’s why she is so effective with the new ball. She bowls a more accurate and tight line than spin the ball, she holds it tight,” the former India player elaborated while discussing the Player of the Match’s performance.

Spin, the trump card for India

Spin has been India’s game changer already in the tournament, as captain Mithali Raj had foreseen before leaving for the World Cup. Already, Indian spinners Bisht, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur have taken 18 wickets between them.

“Spin is holding fort for India at the World Cup so far, in all the three matches the spinners are the ones who have gotten us through. The inability of the opposition team to handle our spinners is what has made the difference, along with the fielding,” Maben said.

“Even against England, who came close to India’s target, [India won by 35 runs] it was during the phase when the spinners were bowling that the runs were controlled. They were not able to get the spinners off, if at all they would have done it, I think England would have chased it [the target of 282] down,” she added.

Going by Indian spinners record so far, does she think her record will be broken soon? “I’d be very happy if that happened,” she said with a laugh.

However, Maben also said that teams will be more mindful of this and plan for India accordingly. “Going forward, everyone is getting a good look at Indian spinners. Given how professional women’s cricket has become now, everyone will study how Indian spinners are doing,” she said.

Maben is also very impressed by the quality of the cricket at the World Cup and convinced of India’s good run. “I think it’s one of the best World Cups so far, a good advert for women’s cricket. India’s top four place looks very strong, I think it will be Australia, England, New Zealand and India in the semifinals, unless South Africa does something,’ she said.

India will play the Proteas on July 8, but before that will have to take on Sri Lanka on Wednesady and Maben believes that won’t be a cakewalk, especially since Chamari Athapaththu has shown what the team is capable of on their day. “I feel Sri Lanka could be more of a challenge than Pakistan,’ she said. If India beat Sri Lanka, they will strengthen their case for the semifinals, and with the toughest matches – against Australia, New Zealand, South Africa – yet to come, Mithali Raj and Co will hope to be in a comfortable position by then.

