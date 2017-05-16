PGA Tour: Arjun Atwal finishes a disappointing tied 55th at the Quicken Loans National

Arjun Atwal shot a final round of 77 to finish on a disappointing tied-55th place at the Quicken Loans National, which was only his third start of the year on the PGA Tour this season, PTI reported.

The first and only Indian to have won on the PGA Tour, Atwal said it was good to get a start and the first two days were great.

He shot 68 and 67 and was inside top-5, but with extremely tough conditions and his putts just missing after burning the edges, he finished the weekend with 75-77.

Atwal’s sole win on the PGA Tour came at the 2010 Wyndham Championships.

Meanwhile, Kyle Stanley was in tears on the 18th green after he holed a 5-foot par putt to win the Quicken Loans National in a playoff over Charles Howell III.

He wept recalling the long slump between his first and second career victories.

Stanley’s previous win came in 2012 at the Phoenix Open. Later he was ranked a career-best 47th but declined after that, bottoming out at No. 683 in May 2015.

Stanley and Howell both parred the final four holes to shoot 4-under 66s and finished at 7 under, and no one could catch them.

Howell had a 21-foot putt to win on the final hole of regulation that rolled over the left edge of the cup.

Playing the par-4 18th again in the playoff, both missed their tee shots to the right, with Stanley getting lucky to draw a good lie. Both missed the green.

Howell’s chip came up short and he missed the 11-foot par putt. Stanley chipped to 5 feet and pumped his fist as the putt dropped.

Rickie Fowler was third with Martin Laird.

With the top four players who weren’t already exempt earning British Open spots, Kyle Stanley, Charles Howell III and Martin Laird got the spots and Fowler was already in.

Sung Kang got the spot as he had a better ranking among those tied for fifth with the exception of Marc Leishman, who was also already in for The Open.

Playing on a sponsor exemption, 20-year-old Australian Curtis Luck also held the lead briefly but coughed it up with bogeys on Nos. 8 and 9. His top-10 finish means he won’t have to use a sponsor exemption at the Greenbrier Classic next week.