Wimbledon: Defending champion Andy Murray cruises into second round with straight sets victory

Defending champion Andy Murray celebrated the news that he’s about to become a father again by reaching the Wimbledon second round Monday as fellow two-time winner Rafael Nadal aimed to clinch the 850th win of his career.
Top seed and world number one Murray downed Kazakh lucky loser Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, shrugging off two brief rain delays and showing little sign of the hip problem which had plagued him in the build-up.
“I have felt OK the last few days and the adrenaline you feel by playing a match numbs any pain you may have,” said the British star after seeing off world number 134 Bublik who was making his grass court debut.
“Bublik is a bit of a character. He’s a bit different from other players, tries different shots and the crowd enjoyed the way he plays.”
Murray, whose baby daughter Sophia was born last year, next faces Dustin Brown, the man who knocked out Nadal two years ago.
Under-pressure Venus Williams advances
Venus Williams was able to focus on Wimbledon despite her involvement in a recent fatal car crash as the five-time champion beat Elise Mertens 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 in the first round.
Williams is being sued by the estate of an elderly Florida man who died last month after his vehicle was hit by a car driven by the American star.
The 37-year-old is accused of running a red light, inattentive driving and negligent operation of a vehicle, leaving Jerome Barson with a fractured spine and numerous internal injuries before his death several weeks later.
Second seed Simona Halep into second round
Romanian second seed Simona Halep reached the last-64 with a 6-4, 6-1 win over New Zealand qualifier Marina Erakovic. Halep, a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2014 and this year’s French Open runner-up, next faces Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maria.
Kei Nishikori starts campaign with straight sets win
Kei Nishikori, the Japanese ninth seed, cruised through to the second round in straight sets. The 2014 US Open finalist beat Italy’s Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 in just 72 minutes at the All England Club.
Nishikori will play either France’s Julien Benneteau or Ukrainian qualifier Sergiy Stakhovsky in the last 64.