Wimbledon 2017

Five matches to watch on day two at Wimbledon

Roger Federer, Angelique Kerber and Novak Djokovic will all be in action on the Centre Court on the second day’s play at Wimbledon.

Image credit: Tony O'Brien/ Reuters

Five matches to watch at Wimbledon on Tuesday:

Federer begins record bid

Federer has his sights set on a record eighth Wimbledon title as the Swiss star starts his 19th All England Club campaign against Alexandr Dolgopolov on Centre Court. Having unexpectedly won the Australian Open in January before taking the clay-court season off to rest, 35-year-old Federer is the bookmakers’ favourite to pass Pete Sampras and William Renshaw into sole possession of first place on the list of male Wimbledon singles champions. It would be a seismic shock if the 18-time Grand Slam winner slipped up against the Ukrainian world number 84.

Head-to-head: Federer leads 3-0

Djokovic starts road to redemption

Three-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic needs to rediscover his world-dominating form if he is to threaten the three men ahead of him in the pecking order. The fourth-ranked Serb starts his bid to regain the All England Club crown with a first-round match against the world No 47 Martin Klizan of Slovakia. Defending his title, Djokovic crashed out in the third round at Wimbledon last year and has underperformed in the Grand Slams in 2017, the 12-time major winner losing in the second round in Melbourne and the quarter-finals in Paris.

Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 3-0

Kerber seeks Slam recovery

Kerber, the 2016 runner-up to Serena Williams, has endured a poor Slam season, losing in the fourth round at the Australian Open and then suffering a first round loss at Roland Garros to Ekaterina Makarova. It was the first time a top seed had lost in the opening round in Paris. The German has also been plagued recently by a hamstring injury and was beaten by Johanna Konta in the Eastbourne quarter-finals. Opponent Irina Falconi of the US is ranked 247 in the world and has lost all of her four previous first round matches at the All England Club.

Head-to-head: Kerber 1-0

Juan Martin del Potro, Thanasi Kokkinakis: In the battle of wounded

Interesting matchup between Argentine 29th seed del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion, and Australia’s Kokkinakis. Both men have had injury-blighted careers with del Potro pushed to the brink of retirement through a wrist injury while Kokkinakis has battled a long-standing shoulder problem. The 21-year-old Australian is down at 486 in the rankings and lost on his debut appearance at Wimbledon in 2015.

Head-to-head: First meeting

Ons Jabeur eyes more history

The Tunisian qualifier is making her Wimbledon debut after becoming the first Arab woman to reach the third round of a Slam at Roland Garros in June having also had to qualify. Svetlana Kuznetsova is a two-time Grand Slam champion, lifting the trophy at the 2004 US Open and 2009 French Open. However, the Russian has never made it beyond the quarter-finals at Wimbledon with her most recent last-eight appearance coming 10 years ago.

Head-to-head: First meeting

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.